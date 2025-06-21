Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
9h

A citizen is a legal fiction owned by the author, and never the beneficiary. No one is obligated or liable for another’s property.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
3h

I have a podcast on the difference between education and learning. If we knew this, we would all be better off.

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/s2-ep-44-learning-versus-education-cc8?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture