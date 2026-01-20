Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

I think everyOne should read this, and grasp why I cannot consent to the psychopathic (and money/profit-driven) legal/governmafia mess. There is NOTHING Ethical about what They do to Our food supply.

I stand on Ethical ground, and when enough of Us are so doing, ghastly things like these will not be.

Calling a Legalate a Law (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/calling-a-legalate-a-law

The Laws of Ethics Stand Higher Than the Legal System (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-laws-of-ethics-stand-higher-than

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture