Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
12h

Excellent article.

Never thought about these things from this vantage point before, but after reading this article it makes perfect sense.

The longer I live, the better I have come to understand that just about everything in society is set up for control of the masses by the few who have power, influence and a ton of money !!!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
12h

I have not celebrated a birthday in decades. I will readily admit the age of My body, but it's interesting that You say We stop aging when We do that and so Many think I'm in My 30's online until I let them know My body is nigh 70. LOL!

Thank You for this excellent look at things!!!

Love always!

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