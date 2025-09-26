Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
7h

Calibzombie, Zombiefornia etc etc,,,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Mr Cellophane's avatar
Mr Cellophane
6h

The real problem isn’t drugs or “zombification” but the fact that our society is a consumerist, narcissistic, shallow substitute for what real society and culture are. From children we are separated from our families to go to propaganda camps where we will be molded or discarded, while our parents are separated from each other and forced to focus on goals that ultimately serve someone else. This leads to a bunch of strangers pretending to be a family, living in a “society” of strangers pretending to be a community all worried about themselves because that’s what they’ve been programmed to do. All goals and aspirations of any merit to society are opposed to the family unit and close knit community as a whole. Once this system has run for 2 or more generations, a family is more of a romanticized idea than attainable reality. That system leads to life being utterly pointless if one can be honest with oneself which leads to “zombification”. I feel this is self evident provided a person can bare the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture