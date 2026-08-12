Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

Those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are surly trying to reform Humanity into Their mindless servants, slaves, sex toys and sacrifices. Where care has been cremated.

Thank You for this look at some of the details!

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
12h

The wide path leads to distruction and most people in this fallen world are on that path !!!

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