Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
3h

Henry, My wife just got off an all beef, butter, bacon cleanse / reboot and lost 15 lbs in 6 weeks. If I had to choose one or the other it would be organic red meat, eggs, lard etc.instead of all veggies which I also love.

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don findlay's avatar
don findlay
36m

Right on Henry. Explained so well even a technocrat should be able to understand it.

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