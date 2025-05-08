Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

ClearMiddle
1h

Well thank you. I literally stumbled in here. I do my Substack commenting and writing on a PC with an actual keyboard and mouse, and the website has this "special" feature of popping things up as the mouse moves across the screen. As I moved to click Follow, it popped up a Subscribe button with just a slight delay so that the button was positioned right over the top of Follow as I clicked down, instantly subscribing me, no questions asked.

As a UI designer myself I would have a number of things to say about such a design, but I chose to take it as a sign instead and keep the subscription. This was the first post from you to arrive in my inbox and what did I encounter but "But what if I told you that this popular tale is merely a smokescreen—a sanitized distraction from the real history?" To which I might reasonably reply "so what else is new?", but instead I thought of Gary Webb, who had been living a few miles from where I live now when he died. He supposedly shot himself in the head, twice. The Sacramento County coroner saw nothing unusual about this. Perhaps he didn't care to receive two extra holes in his own head.

And I wondered if you would mention Gary. And you did! I don't know yet if the surprise Subscribe was a sign, but you have my attention. Have I answered your (above) question?

Amaterasu Solar
2h

And then there's cannabis, which I use regularly for pain relief... Haha!

Good piece!!!

