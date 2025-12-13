Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

SOBER CHRISTIAN GENTLEMAN 2025.12.11

substack.com/@soberchristiangentlemanpodcast

SOBER CHRISTIAN GENTLEMAN 2025.12.08

substack.com/@soberchristiangentlemanpodcast

SOBER CHRISTIAN GENTLEMAN 2025.09.01

Alex Soros without the brains of his father is just a placeholder for the CIA operative jackal who sucked up most or all of the capital from the Soviet Union as it fell apart dealing with each warlord from each region to make deals here I George so sorrow will give you $1 million and you will give me this nuclear power plant this was all possible because as the Soviet Union fell apart there was no government in each of these Soviet nations so George Soros could simply make deals with the warlord for whatever bribe was necessary yet no government could stop him

Putin is a man of honor so he gave the oligarch's a deal you can take your millions and go but you can no longer participate in Russian politics because now Russia is a Christian nation for the people. No more CIA proxy oligarch's allowed in Russia in this way Putin is an honorable man if you work with him You can participate but if you double cross him you will be expelled or killed

SOBER CHRISTIAN GENTLEMAN 2025.06.29

If you kill off the buffalo you kill off the Native American Indians by eliminating their food supply.

I'll take what is genocide for $1000 Alex

The reason they called them Indians in North America is the British empire already had title to the country of India under the royal crown

Jesuits came to America jumped off ships met natives learned their language then SOWED DECEIT lies and propaganda to falsely tell one native tribe they were going to be attacked by another native tribe thereby creating internal warfare among tribes. RINSE REPEAT CYCLE. JESUITS OPERATE OVER A TIME SCALE OF HUNDREDS OF YEARS NOT DECADES OR YEARS. THIS WAS THEIR PLAN TO CONQUER NORTH AMERICA BY DIMINISHING THE NATIVE TRIBES DOWN TO JUST A FEW. THEN THEY COULD USE THESE SURVIVING WARRIORS TO CREATE SHOCK TROOPS TO ATTACK OTHER TRIBES

YOU WERE TOLD EUROPEAN CONQUEST OF FIRST NATIONS INDIGENOUS PEOPLE NATIVE AMERICANS INDIANS WAS GOOD AND JUST BECAUSE THEY WERE FIGHTING EACH OTHER ANYWAY?

WELL NOW YOU KNOW WHY!

Anthony Fauci is a self proclaimed Jesuit leader prognosticator evangelist change agent but let's not digress

Khazarians went wild And Wiped out Tartaria

Monsanto has corporations running around destroying the soil applying Bayer Monsanto Roundup glyphosate GMO weed killer

By controlling the food supply starving the population this Kazarian cult Cabal synagogue of Satan plans to retain control of humans on earth as we enter the big sleep BY THEIR SADISTIC GASLIGHTING MALEVOLENCE

SOBER CHRISTIAN GENTLEMAN 2025.06.29 Sunday

Again, You nail it! If I do a search on something I know the answer to, there is fair probability I will not get the right answer if it's at all controversial. I so loathe this takeover (brought to You by money!) that We are seeing.

I miss the days when You could search and go to page 2,000 if You wanted to in the results.

