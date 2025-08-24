Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
11h

No contest about abortion. It is murder, but there are sooo many ways to kill the body and the mind, perhaps even the spirit...

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-the-prison-of-the-american-mind

In general, unless stated otherwise, writing about abortion is a sidetrack from the main one where the general population is being killed...

Yes, fetuses are sold, but so are "biopsies" that are more often than not, taken without any more reason than "madical" training, bloodworks, and whatever else:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/re-posting-old-articles-that-remain-748

Moreover, who would like to take care of a drug addict's offspring? For that matter, who would welcome a child in their home after the parent(s) rejecting it?

I remember volunteering for a Big Brother program. They wanted to send me into the slums, where even my old car wouldn't have been there after a 45-minute session... Moreover, it's also about cultural compatibility, not about "races"...

Chief Wolf
12h

abortion is satanism

