Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
28m

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-anthropological-reversibility

I wrote about a similar topic quite a while back:

"WACQUANT Loïc, 2009, Punishing the Poor: The Neoliberal Government of Social Insecurity

Reviewed in Canada on February 25, 2024

Format: Paperback

WACQUANT Loïc, 2009, Punishing the Poor: The Neoliberal Government of Social Insecurity (a John Hope Franklin Center Book). Durham, London, Duke University Press Books, 408 p., 408 p., illustr., index (Luc Lelièvre)

This is a moving book on the condition of the poor in the United States, in the wake of post-welfare. Without describing the protagonists of the draconian post-welfare measures as hypocritical and corrupt politicians, the French sociologist Loïc Wacquant does not mince his words about them in this biting book. Indeed, the author is not kind to the American political and financial elite that promotes socioeconomic inequalities, in a society that is subordinate to the market and to free enterprise. A society that wants to be “meritocratic”; the maintained myth of the “American dream” is still there, which delivers its poorest to a pack of capitalist wolves, under the pretext of empowering them, in a neoliberal way.

The unclassifiable Michel Foucault is often cited in this work, as are other great names in sociological literature, Émile Durkheim, Erving Goffman, C. Wright Mills, C. Wright Mills, Ralf Gustav Dahrendorf, and Pierre Bourdieu. The book is divided into four main parts and nine chapters. A prologue and an introduction precede the first chapter of the book, although the book ends with details on the political-economic neoliberalism that is now being practiced on both sides of the Atlantic. (In our opinion, it is best to read this passage before beginning the complete reading of Wacquant's book.)

In this book, the author talks a lot about the thesis that the deregulation of the market economy (i.e., the most aggressive form of capitalism currently known), and the reduction of social protections in Western countries mean that poor populations very often find themselves in the clutches of justice (and most often confronted with the prison monster). This is only one of the theses of the book: the judicialization of poverty, the one that most often affects African Americans and Latin Americans in the United States. According to Wacquant, it is not so much about fighting crime, but rather the poor person himself, whom a new neoliberal economy is driving into the greatest deprivation; those whom the elites ignominiously describe as “social waste”.

A situation that brings the sub-proletarians of the big American cities back to the humiliating condition of people with leprosy, affirms Wacquant, who teaches us what we already knew, and that we can guess, of course: the United States is a police state, a large laboratory of social control. A “panopticon” à la Michel Foucault, i.e., punitive surveillance, in a post-welfare society.

In an even more significant and devastating perspective, the famous psychologist Albert Bandura himself identified all the mechanisms mentioned by Wacquant. In his disengagement theory, Bandura (2016) evokes the following mechanisms, listed and very well translated from the American by Psychomedia: “[I] they sanctify their harmful behavior as serving worthy causes, as being better than certain behaviors of others...; they offload the blame for the harm they cause by displacing and spreading responsibility, etc.” (Psychomedia 2016)

We have spotted, in our reading of Wacquant, that the American state uses these cognitive mechanisms profusely, based on discouraging applicants for social assistance. (After carefully reading each word, the author's entire book is basically just that.)

Wacquent reveals by name that the United States uses incarceration (prison!) more than any other state in the world, to solve the social problems that they themselves create, by further reducing the social protections of individuals (especially in the states of New York and California), by refusing to tax rich families and transnational corporations, and by then using the pretext of necessary fiscal austerity. Moreover, fashionable politicians have nothing but contempt for the poor in this country. American ethics, that of the work ethic, among others, mean that this country prefers to spend billions building new correctional buildings, rather than helping its poor properly and humanely. Things will only get worse as new police surveillance techniques, such as data mining and AI (artificial intelligence), are developed, with the stated aim of making the lives of the poor even more miserable.

In the end, it is a clear destruction/regression of advances in human rights (if there really were any other than on paper); that is to say, a painful post-Fordism (or post-Keynesianism), which is observed both in the United States and in Europe (more particularly in France and in Europe (more particularly in France and the United Kingdom for the European counterpart, to conform to the American model, as the last two chapters show), in terms of rights social and economic rights of individuals. The book, which contains a very rich vocabulary, is, however, accessible to anyone who has a good command of English. Although an original French version of this work was already published in 2004, under the title of 'Punishing the Poor', the English edition is more complete.

Luc Lelièvre

Sociologist

Poularies (Quebec), Canada"

Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
1hEdited

Hello Henry,

I proved our "just-us" system is a criminal cartel, on video, on 2009-11-26.

Court room video: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomVideo

Court room transcript: https://peternolan.com/likes/CourtRoomTranscript

Living Free eBook: https://peternolan.com/likes/LivingFree

