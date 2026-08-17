Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
3h

Right on Henry! I first learned this from Dr. Tom Cowan whose New Biology clinic my wife and I have recently joined. We just ordered his book "Human Heart Cosmic Heart" he wrote about 6 or so years ago. You did a fine job of explaining this . If anyones Dr. does not know this you should find someone else and good luck with that!

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Graphite 🇨🇦's avatar
Graphite 🇨🇦
42m

"The vaccine industry’s reliance on aborted fetal tissue adds another layer of tragedy to this story. The stem cells used in many medical procedures, including vaccines, come from aborted babies, children whose bodies are torn apart and sold for parts. This is not a fringe claim but a documented fact of the medical industry. The eyeballs, livers, and other organs of these children are cultured to produce vaccines and other medical products, creating a macabre industry built on death. This is not medicine but murder, a sacrifice of the innocent on the altar of profit and control. The true nature of this industry must be exposed and opposed by all who value human life."

Very sad... :-(

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