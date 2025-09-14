Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Clyde
8h

Unfortunately, once a family has been reduced under the absolute despotism of the State, there is no rebuttals that will be heard in a world gone mad. Controlling the narrative from beginning to end is the sign of epistemic capture. Any dissenting opinions are erased under the constant noise of those advancing their own personal agendas and industries under the guise of "protection". Industrial grade ignorance manufactured to force compliance to any "special interest groups" ideology. When my family was wiped off the face of the earth because somebody thought that I had committed the crime of "child abuse" that was more than their nose under the tent. It was a direct assault on my family's right to be secure when the only ones who get to define unreasonable are the same ones who created the problem in the first place.

2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman
C Woody
3h

Great article Sir, very interesting observations. My wife and I were out for an evening walk last week, about 9-9:30 and we both simultaneously said it is eerily quiet. Nobody was out on a warm late summer evening. The quarantine effect is now self administered so it would seem. Your comment on the “Digital Disappearing” is spot on. History is being erased at a break neck pace, the buildings, the churches, classic architecture lost forever and replaced with cold meaningless boxes. The cleansing of world history and facts is happening 24/7, replaced with wikipedia and sanitized information that they now want you to believe. I read actual books and have amassed a substantial library and often think I should watch for estate sales to try and find a full set of encyclopedias, a relic of our past that will soon be illegal to own. George Orwells fiction is no doubt coming to be reality. The never ending war is pending from several different fronts in order to initiate the digital gulags that will tether us all. Perhaps we are in the gulag already..humanity just doesn’t look up from the screens of their viewers long enough to notice.

