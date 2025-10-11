Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Luc Lelievre
4h

In the broader historical context of Québec’s political evolution, it is instructive to recall how a small but determined group of intellectuals and cultural figures such as Gérald Godin and Frère Untel contested the authoritarian hegemony of the Grande Noirceur under Premier Maurice Duplessis. These figures employed literature, journalism, and critical thought to expose and undermine the repressive social order entrenched in politics, religion, and public life during the mid-20th century. Their painstaking efforts to articulate a progressive nationalist vision helped fuel a cultural and political awakening that culminated in the transformative Quiet Revolution of the 1960s, which dismantled old structures and inaugurated a new era of secular governance, expanded social programs, and heightened Québecois identity consciousness. This example serves as an enduring reminder that even deeply institutionalized and culturally hegemonic authoritarian systems remain vulnerable when faced with creative intellectual resistance and collective mobilization. It also highlights the significant role of ideas and cultural work as precursors and enablers of political change, reinforcing the thesis that systemic control and technocratic orders are never immutable but always contingent on active contestation and re-imagination.

Luc Lelievre
5h

I know what you mean. And, yes, some of us are diligently tackling these issues.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-the-nash-equilibrium-teaches

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/a-look-behind-the-veil-of-censorship

https://photosociete.com/2025/04/29/trois-postures-du-pouvoir-victoire-echec-retrait/

