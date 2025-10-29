Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
9h

I concur! Good look at the matrix They built around Us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
10h

And it was all based on a non existent illness as there is no such thing as a virus . The object which they brainwashed the world into believing was a computer generated cartoon which is why the Amish never got it. They don't have TV .Early deaths were attributed to the use of Midazalam (rendezovir) (pardon my misspelling) used in so called care facilities and hospitals to create an artificial wave of death blamed on Covid.Then came the Jimmie jabs which were controlled in a way to not kill too many at one time to not look too suspicious. I considered this to be WWIII. A true world war! Thanks Henry!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture