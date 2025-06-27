Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Squid4's avatar
Squid4
9h

Read 1 Cor, chapter 2. Meditate on it. As the name of Jesus Christ is above every name so Holy Spirit is above every spirit. God bless you 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Rebal's avatar
Rebal
6h

Thanks be to God, somebody gets it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture