Percy Buery
2h

Great article! 75 years old here, first time hearing anything like this! I really appreciate your work, will pray about your idea about this. When I was a child, my sister and I contracted measles, flu, chickenpox, etc. at school from other children. Had no doubt about it then, it was real! As I got older I developed a healthy body and at two months short of 76, my biggest issue is my memory, concerning recent events and responsibilities. I do like and appreciate the information you’ve shared here about your experiences, in work family, and faith in Christ. God bless!

Amaterasu Solar
2h

I would say You nailed it. One thing I was amused with. You mentioned "1 in 201." And I was brought to Event 201... One of Their practice runs in ramping fear of unicorns...er...viruses. LOL!

