Introduction: Welcome, dear reader, for those who are new, I’m Henry, your guide on this journey toward truth, vitality, and spiritual awakening. Recently, I received a pivotal question from a devoted listener in the beautiful lands of New Zealand—a dear soul named Lindsay—who reached out with a query that struck at the heart of one of the most pervasive deceptions of our time. She asked me what I thought about "shedding," a term that has been bandied about in hushed tones and fearful whispers amid the chaos of recent global events. This seemingly simple inquiry, however, peels back the layers of a colossal fraud, revealing the rotten core of what we’ve been told is modern medicine and science.

What you are about to delve into is not merely a contrarian opinion or a fringe theory spun from the threads of speculation. No, this is the unveiled, unassailable truth that shatters the grand illusion perpetuated upon humanity for generations. At the center of this great lie—this "giant fantasy," as I like to call it—lies the notion that invisible, malevolent entities known as viruses roam the earth, invading our bodies and wreaking havoc on our health. But I stand before you today, with the conviction born of rigorous inquiry and divine discernment, to declare unequivocally: there are no viruses. They do not exist. They have never existed. What we’ve been conditioned to fear as viral contagion is nothing more than the body’s natural response to a world steeped in toxicity. We are not besieged by microscopic invaders; we are poisoned by our environment, our food, our water, and, most insidiously, by the very "remedies" thrust upon us by those who profit from our suffering.

The so-called flu-like symptoms that plague so many are not the result of an infectious agent jumping from person to person like some spectral thief in the night. Instead, they represent the body’s heroic detoxification process - a divinely designed mechanism to purge the poisons that accumulate within us. The grand medical-industrial complex, with its tentacles reaching into every corner of society, has a vested interest in keeping us ill. Their goal is not healing but enslavement: turning us into lifelong dependents, perpetual clients of pharmaceutical empires that peddle pills, potions, and injections as false saviors. To truly grasp the absurdity of shedding, we must first embrace this magnificent, astounding truth: a non-existent entity cannot shed upon you. It cannot replicate, mutate, or transmit. It is a phantom, a bogeyman conjured to control the masses through fear.

In the pages that follow, we will dismantle this fraud brick by brick. We’ll expose the shaky foundations of virology, unravel the deceptions woven into diagnostic tools like the PCR test, and redirect our gaze toward the real culprit: toxicity. We’ll explore how true shedding occurs - not through mythical viruses, but through the transfer of chemical poisons - and arm ourselves with practical steps for detoxification and protection. This is a call to arms for the sober Christian gentleman (and lady) who seeks not just survival, but abundant life as promised in Scripture. Let us proceed with courage, for the truth shall set us free.

The Total Fraud That is Virology

The entire edifice of modern virology stands upon a foundation as fragile as a house of cards, propped up not by empirical evidence but by financial incentives, institutional inertia, and outright deception. As a committed seeker of truth, I urge you - nay, implore you - to join me in courageously scrutinizing the core claims of this pseudoscience. For if we are to reclaim our God-given vitality, we must first reject the lies that have ensnared us.

At the heart of viral theory lies the assertion that these so-called viruses can be isolated, purified, and proven to cause disease. Yet, when we peel away the veneer of jargon and peer into the actual methodologies employed by virologists, we discover a definition of "isolation" that bears no resemblance to the common-sense understanding held by any honest layperson. In everyday language, isolation means separation: if you wish to isolate the red Smarties from a bag of assorted candies, you simply pluck them out, setting them apart in their pure form. You can see them, touch them, verify their existence independently.

But virologists operate in a realm of smoke and mirrors. Their "isolation" process is a farce, a ritualistic charade that defies logic. Allow me to illustrate with an analogy that lays bare the absurdity: Imagine attempting to isolate a deer from a vast, one-square-kilometer forest using the virologist's playbook. Instead of tracking and capturing the deer alone, you would uproot the entire forest - trees, soil, insects, birds, and all - toss it into a massive blender, pulverize it into a homogeneous mush, add a cocktail of harsh chemicals, heat the mixture to boiling point, blend it further until unrecognizable, and then extract a fluid sample. With a straight face, you declare, "Behold, this is an isolate of the deer from the forest!" Preposterous? Utterly. Yet this is precisely how virologists claim to isolate viruses.

They begin with a sample of bodily fluid - say, mucus from a sick individual -mix it with foreign cells (often from monkey kidneys or aborted fetal tissue), add antibiotics and other toxins that kill off everything in sight, starve the mixture of nutrients, and then observe the resulting cellular debris. When the cells inevitably break down and die under this assault, virologists point to the wreckage and proclaim, "See? The virus did that!" But everything in the concoction is dead or dying from the process itself. No pure virus is ever separated; no control experiments are run to prove causation. This is not science; it is alchemy, a magic trick engineered to bamboozle the public and secure billions in funding for vaccines, antivirals, and endless research grants.

The evidence of this fraud is not hidden in shadowy corners but laid bare for those with eyes to see. Brave truth-seekers like Christine Massey have wielded tools such as Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to compel governments worldwide to admit the truth. In responses from health authorities in Canada, the United States, England, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond—encompassing much of the English-speaking Western world—these institutions have confessed: "We have no records of the SARS-CoV-2 virus being isolated in pure form." This phantom virus, which justified lockdowns, masks, and societal upheaval, has never been extracted, sequenced, or proven to exist independently. It's a ghost story told to children, but one with deadly consequences for adults.

Historically, this deception traces back to the early 20th century, when figures like Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch laid the groundwork for germ theory. Yet even then, dissenters like Antoine Béchamp argued for terrain theory - the idea that disease arises from internal imbalance and toxicity, not external invaders. Pasteur himself, on his deathbed, reportedly recanted, admitting, "The microbe is nothing; the terrain is everything." But the pharmaceutical cartels seized upon germ theory, for it promised endless profits from targeting invisible enemies. Today, virology perpetuates this myth, ignoring mountains of evidence from terrain advocates and independent researchers who demonstrate that "viruses" are merely exosomes - cellular debris from detoxification processes misidentified as pathogens.

Consider the infamous 1918 Spanish Flu, often cited as proof of viral pandemics. Historical records reveal it coincided with widespread chemical exposures: aspirin overdoses, experimental vaccines, and wartime toxins like mustard gas. Soldiers returning home didn't spread a virus; they carried poisons that triggered mass detoxification events. Similarly, polio outbreaks aligned with DDT pesticide use, not a virus. Virology ignores these correlations, cherry-picking data to fit its narrative. It's time we reject this pseudoscience and embrace the reality: our bodies are temples, not battlegrounds for fictional foes.

The Deception of Diagnosis and Origin

With the myth of isolation exposed, the medical establishment clings to another pillar of deceit: diagnostic tools like the PCR test, which serve as the gatekeepers of the viral fantasy. This test, heralded as the gold standard for detecting infections, is inherently fraudulent, a tool designed not for truth but for perpetuating illusion.

The inventor of the PCR technique, Kary Mullis - a Nobel laureate who conveniently passed away in 2019, just before the COVID hysteria -vehemently opposed its use for diagnosing diseases. "PCR is a manufacturing technique," he stated repeatedly. "You cannot use it to diagnose infectious disease." Why? Because PCR amplifies tiny genetic fragments through cycles of heating and cooling, but it doesn't identify whole viruses or prove causation. It merely detects snippets of nucleic acid that could come from anywhere - dead cells, bacteria, or even human DNA. Run enough cycles (and labs often crank them up to 40 or more), and you'll find "positives" in sterile water, fruit, or goat blood, as Tanzanian President John Magufuli famously demonstrated by testing papayas and motor oil.

Independent scientists have dissected the PCR primers—the sequences targeted for amplification—and uncovered staggering overlaps. These fragments match not just alleged viral code but sequences from over 100 human tissues and 100 common bacteria residing on or in our bodies. If a "virus" were real (which it isn't), your odds of a true positive would be a mere 1 in 201. It's a rigged game, ensuring epidemics on demand. During the COVID era, this led to inflated case numbers, justifying tyrannical measures while hospitals profited from "COVID" diagnoses via government incentives.

The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 sequence itself unmasks the global fraud's depth. This code, disseminated worldwide as the blueprint for tests, vaccines, and policies, wasn't derived from a purified virus sample. It emerged from computer simulations run in secretive labs behind China's communist curtain. Scientists inputted assumptions into models - "What might a novel respiratory virus look like?" - and generated hypothetical sequences. They cherry-picked one that fit their narrative, dubbing it SARS-CoV-2. No patient zero, no isolated particle - just algorithms and bias.

Each subsequent "variant" - Delta, Omicron, and their ilk - stemmed from the same digital sorcery. As models evolved with new data inputs, outputs varied, and virologists rebranded these discrepancies as mutations to sustain fear. But variants are illusions, artifacts of flawed sequencing. Real-world evidence? Wastewater testing "detects" these phantoms everywhere, yet no one falls ill en masse from sewer exposure. The sequence's computer-generated nature explains why no two labs produce identical results; it's all smoke, no fire.

This deception extends to electron microscopy images paraded as "virus proof." Those spiky blobs? They're cellular debris or artifacts from sample preparation - harsh chemicals and dehydration create illusions under the lens. True scientists like Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Tom Cowan have replicated these "viruses" from healthy tissue under virological conditions, proving the method manufactures the evidence.

The Reality of Sickness: Toxicity, Not Contagion

If viruses are figments, then the vaunted "immune system" - portrayed as an army battling invaders - is equally misguided. We don't possess an immune system; we have a detoxification system, a divine orchestration to maintain homeostasis amid a polluted world.

Sickness, particularly "flu-like" symptoms - fever, cough, fatigue - isn't contagion but detoxification. Our bodies, masterpieces of God's design, accumulate toxins from air, water, food, EMFs, and chemicals. When the load overwhelms, the body initiates a purge: fever sweats out poisons, mucus expels irritants, diarrhea flushes the gut. This is healing, not disease. Historical "epidemics" like measles or chickenpox? Seasonal detox waves triggered by environmental factors, not spreading germs.

True differential diagnosis demands we probe root causes. Is your home riddled with black mold, off-gassing mycotoxins? Do synthetic fragrances in perfumes, detergents, or air fresheners bombard your senses? What about heavy metals in vaccines or amalgam fillings, pesticides in produce, or fluoride in water? These insidious poisons accumulate, disrupting cellular function and prompting detox crises mislabeled as infections.

Consider electromagnetic toxicity: 5G towers, Wi-Fi, and cell phones emit radiation that stresses cells, mimicking "viral" symptoms. Nutritional deficiencies - rampant in processed-food diets - exacerbate this, as vitamins like C and D are crucial for detox. Even stress and negative emotions release cortisol, a toxin in excess. By addressing these - through clean eating, pure water, grounding in nature, and spiritual practices - we restore vitality without Big Pharma's crutches.

Viral Shedding is Impossible, Toxic Shedding is Real

Returning to Lindsay's query: viral shedding is ludicrous, as non-existent viruses can't transmit. Fretting over it is akin to fearing unicorn stampedes.

Yet, a real phenomenon exists: toxic shedding. The injections peddled as "vaccines" are laden with graphene oxide, spike proteins (synthetic toxins), heavy metals, and nanotechnology designed not for health but dependency and control. Recipients become walking toxin factories, their bodies striving to expel the assault.

The body detoxes via respiration (exhaled breath carries volatile compounds), perspiration (sweat releases fats-soluble poisons), and defecation (feces eliminate gut-bound toxins). Injected individuals undergo acute detox, sequestering excess poisons in fat tissues to avoid overload, sometimes forming palpable lumps.

Close contact - hugging, kissing, shared air- transfers these chemicals. Uninjected individuals absorb them through skin, lungs, or mucous membranes, triggering secondary detox: rashes, fatigue, or in women, menstrual irregularities like clots. Reports of miscarriages near injected folks? Toxic overload disrupting reproduction.

This isn't contagion but chemical warfare by proxy. Protect yourself: limit proximity, ventilate spaces, and bolster your detox with binders like activated charcoal.

A Call to Courage, Discernment, and Action

Our world is a battlefield, laced with toxins and deceptions. The virology fraud isn't accidental; it's malfeasance - officials violating oaths, harming citizens for power and profit. As God's children, we cultivate discernment through prayer and study, then act with conviction.

Speak truth boldly, lead by example. Reject evil: boycott toxic products, homeschool against indoctrination, build communities of like-minded warriors.

Action plan:

- Detox rigorously: fast, juice, use herbs like milk thistle.

- Avoid toxic people: maintain distance post-injection.

- Hygiene: no face-touching, thorough handwashing.

- Sauna therapy: sweat out poisons weekly.

- Nutrition: organic foods, supplements for chelation.

- Spiritual armor: daily Scripture, prayer for strength.

Manifest courage; live abundantly, co-creating a godly realm.

Conclusion

I pray this expanded perspective illuminates the shadows of deceit. Remember: no viruses, no viral shedding—only toxicity and detox. Fear not the invisible enemy; purge the real poisons. Arm yourself with God's truth, wield the sword of the Spirit, and reclaim vitality. Choose freedom, abundance, and the warrior's path. Be the change; manifest heaven on earth.