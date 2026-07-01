Introduction - Throughout history, civilizations have not usually disappeared through sudden military conquest alone. More often, they have declined gradually, losing confidence in themselves long before they lose territory. The defining beliefs that once united a people become subjects of ridicule. Their institutions slowly cease fulfilling their original purpose. Their history is rewritten to emphasize failure rather than achievement. Eventually, the civilization forgets not only where it came from but also why it deserved to exist in the first place.

I believe this is the defining struggle of our generation. What we are witnessing is not merely political disagreement or the normal cycle of cultural change. It is a far deeper transformation directed at the philosophical foundations upon which Western civilization has rested for centuries. The attack is aimed not simply at governments or economies but at the underlying ideas that make liberty possible. The goal is to produce a society that no longer believes in objective truth, personal responsibility, inherited wisdom, or the dignity of the individual. Such a society becomes increasingly dependent upon centralized institutions to define morality, identity, and even reality itself.

The remarkable strength of the Western tradition has never rested solely upon military power or economic wealth. Those are consequences rather than causes. The true strength of any civilization lies within the ideas that animate its people. When individuals believe they possess inherent worth, when they understand that freedom carries responsibility, when they recognize that truth exists independently of political opinion, they become difficult to manipulate. They develop families, communities, businesses, charities, churches, and voluntary associations capable of solving problems without requiring constant direction from centralized authority.

For this reason, any movement seeking comprehensive political control must first weaken these independent sources of strength. A population that governs itself morally is difficult to govern absolutely. A population that thinks critically is difficult to deceive. A population that possesses historical memory cannot easily be persuaded to surrender freedoms that previous generations fought to secure.

The struggle, therefore, is fundamentally philosophical. It concerns the nature of man, the purpose of government, the meaning of freedom, and the responsibilities accompanying both. These questions are not abstract academic exercises. They determine whether future generations inherit a civilization capable of sustaining liberty or one increasingly governed through dependency, conformity, and administrative control.

Understanding this transformation requires looking beyond daily political headlines. Individual events often appear disconnected, yet they frequently reveal consistent underlying patterns. Educational reforms, media narratives, bureaucratic expansion, demographic change, institutional restructuring, and cultural messaging may appear unrelated when viewed separately. Viewed together, however, they suggest a broader movement reshaping society from its foundations upward.

My purpose is not simply to criticize contemporary developments but to encourage careful observation. Every civilization experiences challenges. The essential question is whether its people retain sufficient confidence in their founding principles to preserve what is valuable while correcting what is flawed. A civilization that loses confidence in itself becomes vulnerable not because its enemies are exceptionally powerful, but because it voluntarily abandons the convictions that once sustained it.

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I. The Foundations of Freedom

Before discussing how a civilization can be transformed, we must first understand what gave it strength.

Western civilization did not emerge overnight. It represents the accumulated wisdom of centuries of philosophical inquiry, legal development, religious tradition, scientific discovery, political experimentation, and cultural refinement. Its institutions evolved through countless generations attempting to answer enduring questions about justice, authority, human dignity, and social order.

Although Western nations have differed considerably throughout history, several common principles gradually emerged.

Foremost among these is the belief that every individual possesses inherent dignity. Human beings are not merely economic units, members of political collectives, or interchangeable components within a bureaucratic machine. Each person possesses moral agency and bears responsibility for his or her own choices. Rights are accompanied by duties, and liberty requires discipline if it is to endure.

This understanding profoundly shaped Western institutions. Governments were expected to protect liberty rather than manufacture it. Laws existed to restrain arbitrary power rather than consolidate it. Families assumed primary responsibility for raising children. Communities developed independent organizations to care for one another through voluntary cooperation rather than compulsory administration.

This philosophy produced extraordinary resilience because power remained distributed rather than concentrated. Healthy societies consist of countless independent relationships—families, neighbours, churches, schools, businesses, charities, and civic organizations—that collectively solve problems without requiring constant intervention from central authorities.

Equally important was the belief that objective truth exists independently of political preference.

Reality cannot be legislated into existence. Scientific inquiry depends upon this assumption. Honest journalism depends upon it. Functional legal systems require it. Personal integrity becomes impossible without it. Civilizations flourish when truth remains discoverable through evidence, reason, and open debate rather than political decree.

The Western tradition also elevated merit and competence. Positions of responsibility ideally belonged to those demonstrating character, ability, and experience. While this ideal was never perfectly realized, it nevertheless established an important cultural expectation: excellence should be cultivated and rewarded because society benefits when its most capable individuals assume positions requiring wisdom and judgment.

Closely connected to these ideas was the concept of limited government. Political authority was understood as necessary but inherently dangerous when left unchecked. Constitutional restraints, separation of powers, independent courts, and protected civil liberties reflected an awareness that concentrated power frequently expands beyond its original purpose.

History repeatedly validates this concern.

Governments rarely surrender authority voluntarily. Emergency powers become permanent. Temporary regulations become permanent institutions. Bureaucracies acquire lives of their own. Every expansion of centralized control tends to create incentives for further expansion.

Consequently, the preservation of liberty has always depended less upon trusting rulers than upon limiting their ability to exercise unchecked power.

These principles—personal responsibility, objective truth, merit, limited government, strong families, and voluntary cooperation—formed the philosophical architecture supporting Western civilization for generations.

They also explain why these very principles become primary targets during periods of ideological transformation.

A society rooted in independent families resists centralized dependence.

Citizens capable of critical thinking resist propaganda.

Communities possessing historical memory resist cultural reinvention.

Individuals who understand both their rights and responsibilities cannot easily be persuaded to exchange liberty for promises of security.

For this reason, lasting political transformation seldom begins with legislation alone. It begins by changing how people think about themselves, their history, their responsibilities, and ultimately the civilization they have inherited.

Once those foundational assumptions begin to shift, institutional transformation follows almost naturally. Laws change because beliefs have changed. Educational systems change because cultural expectations have changed. Political structures evolve because the underlying philosophy supporting previous institutions has weakened.

The gradual erosion of foundational ideas rarely appears dramatic in any single moment. Yet over decades, the cumulative effect becomes profound. Citizens begin questioning principles that previous generations considered self-evident. Institutions originally designed to preserve liberty gradually redefine their purpose. Public discourse becomes increasingly detached from objective standards, relying instead upon emotional narratives, ideological loyalties, and administrative authority.

This process rarely announces itself openly. Instead, it advances incrementally until many people scarcely recognize how fundamentally their society has changed.

Understanding these foundations is therefore essential, because before one can recognize the erosion of a civilization, one must first understand the principles that originally sustained it.

II. The Strategy of Cultural Deconstruction

If a civilization cannot be conquered outright, it can often be transformed from within. History provides countless examples of societies that retained their outward appearance while their underlying character was fundamentally altered. The architecture remained, the flags continued to fly, elections were still held, and institutions continued to function, yet the ideas that had originally given those institutions purpose had quietly been replaced. The civilization survived in name while becoming something entirely different in substance.

This is why I believe the struggle before us is primarily cultural rather than military. The battlefield is the human mind. Whoever shapes the beliefs of a generation ultimately shapes the future of the civilization that generation inherits.

The first step in this process is the erosion of historical memory.

A population that understands its history possesses a standard against which present events can be measured. It recognizes recurring political patterns. It understands how liberty has previously been lost and regained. It remembers both the achievements and the failures of earlier generations. Historical memory provides perspective, making it far more difficult for fashionable ideologies to present themselves as entirely new or uniquely enlightened.

Conversely, a society disconnected from its past becomes remarkably easy to manipulate. Without historical context, every crisis appears unprecedented. Every political proposal appears revolutionary. Every institutional change seems necessary because there exists no meaningful comparison with what came before.

For this reason, the interpretation of history becomes one of the central contests within any civilization experiencing cultural transformation.

Rather than presenting history as a complex record of human achievement and failure, modern narratives increasingly reduce it to a catalogue of oppression, exploitation, and injustice. The accomplishments of previous generations receive little attention, while their shortcomings become the exclusive lens through which the past is interpreted.

No civilization has been perfect. Every nation has committed errors deserving honest examination. Mature societies are capable of acknowledging these failures without abandoning appreciation for the institutions and principles that nevertheless produced remarkable advances in law, science, medicine, philosophy, literature, and human liberty.

When balance disappears, however, history ceases to educate and instead becomes a political instrument.

If citizens are taught that their civilization deserves only condemnation, they naturally become less inclined to preserve it. Gratitude is replaced with resentment. Stewardship gives way to demolition. Instead of reforming institutions, people begin questioning whether those institutions deserve to exist at all.

The next stage involves transforming language itself.

Words are not merely descriptive; they shape perception. When familiar terms are continually redefined, public understanding becomes increasingly unstable. Concepts that once possessed clear meaning become ambiguous, allowing institutions to adjust definitions according to political necessity rather than objective reality.

This creates confusion.

Confused populations are easier to govern because uncertainty discourages independent judgment. Individuals begin relying upon officially approved experts to interpret events for them. Personal reasoning gradually yields to institutional interpretation.

Control over information becomes equally significant.

Previous generations relied upon numerous independent newspapers, local organizations, civic associations, and face-to-face community relationships to exchange information. While imperfect, these decentralized networks prevented any single institution from monopolizing public understanding.

Modern communication technologies have dramatically altered that balance.

Information now travels with extraordinary speed, but so too do narratives. Algorithms determine which subjects receive attention, which perspectives remain visible, and which voices quietly disappear. The average citizen consumes immense quantities of information while often possessing fewer opportunities to verify its accuracy independently.

The result is not necessarily greater knowledge but greater dependence upon intermediaries who decide what deserves attention.

This dependence extends into education.

Education should cultivate independent reasoning. Students ought to learn how to evaluate evidence, identify logical fallacies, examine competing arguments, and arrive at informed conclusions through disciplined inquiry. Genuine education strengthens intellectual confidence because it equips individuals to think rather than merely repeat.

Yet education increasingly emphasizes agreement over investigation.

Students may graduate possessing extensive technical knowledge while lacking the confidence to question prevailing assumptions. Intellectual curiosity gradually yields to ideological conformity. The objective becomes not discovering truth but demonstrating social compliance.

Such an educational model inevitably produces adults who hesitate to challenge institutional narratives even when contradictions become apparent.

Perhaps the most subtle aspect of cultural transformation is the normalization of gradual change.

Human beings naturally adapt to incremental developments. A policy that would provoke immediate resistance if introduced overnight may encounter little opposition when implemented through dozens of seemingly minor adjustments over many years.

Each individual change appears insignificant.

Another regulation.

Another bureaucratic procedure.

Another educational reform.

Another administrative requirement.

Another technological convenience.

Another adjustment presented as temporary.

Viewed individually, none appear civilization-altering. Viewed collectively across decades, they produce profound transformations in the relationship between individuals and institutions.

This incrementalism explains why many people struggle to identify when cultural change became civilizational change.

There was no single defining moment.

Instead, countless small adjustments accumulated until society itself began operating according to assumptions fundamentally different from those held by previous generations.

The cumulative effect extends beyond politics.

Families become less stable.

Communities become less cohesive.

Neighbourhood associations weaken.

Religious participation declines.

Local institutions lose influence while national and international bureaucracies assume responsibilities once fulfilled by voluntary relationships.

As these independent structures diminish, centralized authority naturally expands to occupy the resulting vacuum.

This is not merely an administrative change; it is a philosophical one.

The individual increasingly relates directly to the state while intermediary institutions—family, community, church, local association, and civic organization—play progressively smaller roles. The result is greater dependency upon centralized systems for identity, security, education, healthcare, employment, financial support, and even social belonging.

A society organized in this manner becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from the administrative structures governing it.

Citizens begin identifying themselves less through family, vocation, neighbourhood, or shared cultural heritage and more through bureaucratic classifications established by institutions.

That transformation represents far more than political reform.

It represents a redefinition of citizenship itself.

When independent thought weakens, historical memory fades, objective standards dissolve, and intermediary institutions decline, centralized authority encounters remarkably little resistance. The architecture of freedom may remain outwardly intact, yet its supporting pillars have quietly been removed.

Civilizations rarely disappear because every institution collapses simultaneously. More often, they are transformed because the people themselves gradually cease believing in the principles that once sustained those institutions.

For that reason, the preservation of any civilization ultimately depends less upon political victories than upon whether ordinary individuals continue cultivating disciplined minds, strong families, historical understanding, and the courage to think independently. Those qualities cannot be legislated into existence, nor can they easily be extinguished so long as individuals choose to preserve them.

III. The Manufactured Culture of Dependence

One of the defining characteristics of a free civilization is that it encourages individuals to become increasingly capable of governing themselves. Freedom is not merely the absence of restraint; it is the presence of responsibility. A society built upon liberty assumes that ordinary people possess the intelligence, moral capacity, and practical ability to solve problems within their own families, communities, businesses, churches, and local institutions. Government exists to preserve the conditions under which that freedom can flourish, not to replace the responsibilities of individual citizens.

When I examine the trajectory of the modern West, however, I see a movement in the opposite direction. Increasingly, individuals are encouraged to look upward rather than inward. Solutions that once emerged naturally from families or local communities are now expected to come from centralized bureaucracies. Problems that previous generations would have regarded as matters of personal discipline or community cooperation are increasingly presented as requiring administrative intervention by distant institutions.

This gradual transfer of responsibility changes far more than public policy. It reshapes human psychology.

The more people become accustomed to relying upon centralized systems for guidance, financial security, education, healthcare, and social identity, the less confidence they develop in their own capacity to navigate life independently. Dependence becomes normalized. Self-government gradually gives way to institutional management.

History teaches that political control seldom begins with coercion alone. Durable systems of authority are built by making populations believe they cannot function without the institutions governing them. Once people become convinced that every significant challenge requires centralized administration, they willingly surrender powers that previous generations would have regarded as essential to their liberty.

This transformation is especially visible in the weakening of the family.

The family has always been the smallest and most important unit of civilization. Long before governments existed in their modern form, families transmitted values, preserved traditions, educated children, cared for the elderly, protected the vulnerable, and provided emotional and economic stability. Strong families produced resilient communities because they cultivated individuals capable of assuming responsibility for themselves and others.

For that reason, the family represents one of the greatest obstacles to excessive centralization.

A household that raises disciplined, morally grounded, self-reliant individuals produces citizens who require comparatively little supervision. Such people are accustomed to making decisions, accepting consequences, solving conflicts, and exercising judgment. They possess an internal compass that cannot easily be replaced by bureaucratic instruction.

When families weaken, however, other institutions inevitably move to occupy the resulting vacuum.

Responsibilities once carried by parents become transferred to schools. Functions historically fulfilled by neighbourhoods become assumed by government agencies. Community relationships give way to professional administrators. The individual increasingly encounters society through institutional systems rather than personal relationships.

This process often appears compassionate because it promises assistance wherever difficulty exists. Certainly, societies ought to care for those facing genuine hardship. Compassion remains indispensable to any healthy civilization.

Yet compassion and dependency are not synonymous.

Compassion seeks to restore independence whenever possible. Dependency often becomes permanent. A system that continually expands its responsibilities without strengthening the individual gradually transforms citizens into clients whose relationship with authority becomes one of ongoing reliance rather than temporary assistance.

The same pattern extends into education.

Education should cultivate wisdom, discernment, and intellectual courage. Students ought to leave school better equipped to evaluate evidence, question assumptions, and pursue truth wherever it leads. Genuine education develops independent thinkers capable of contributing creatively to society.

Instead, many educational systems increasingly prioritize conformity over curiosity.

Students become proficient at identifying approved opinions while receiving comparatively little encouragement to challenge prevailing orthodoxies. Intellectual diversity narrows. Complex historical questions are simplified into ideological narratives. Critical thinking is frequently discussed yet less frequently practiced.

The long-term consequence is a generation possessing extensive information but diminished confidence in independent reasoning.

A population uncertain of its own judgment naturally seeks guidance from recognized authorities. This reinforces the broader movement toward institutional dependence.

Technology has accelerated this process in ways previous generations could scarcely have imagined.

Digital devices now accompany us throughout nearly every waking hour. They provide entertainment, navigation, communication, financial services, education, shopping, employment opportunities, and news. These innovations undoubtedly offer extraordinary conveniences. Yet every technological convenience also creates opportunities for increased dependence.

When people lose the habit of remembering because devices remember for them, certain cognitive abilities weaken.

When algorithms decide which information deserves attention, curiosity gradually narrows.

When social approval becomes quantified through digital metrics, identity increasingly depends upon external validation rather than internal conviction.

Perhaps most significantly, constant connectivity leaves remarkably little space for sustained reflection.

Thought requires silence.

Wisdom requires contemplation.

Discernment develops slowly through careful observation, patient reading, meaningful conversation, and deliberate consideration of competing ideas. These habits become increasingly difficult to cultivate within environments designed to maximize distraction.

Attention itself has become one of the most valuable resources of modern civilization.

Whoever controls attention possesses extraordinary influence over perception.

If individuals spend most of their waking hours responding to notifications, consuming curated content, and reacting emotionally to rapidly changing events, they have little opportunity to examine broader historical patterns or philosophical questions. They become highly informed about immediate controversies while remaining comparatively uninformed about the deeper structures shaping those controversies.

The result is a culture perpetually reacting but seldom reflecting.

This constant state of distraction benefits centralized systems because distracted populations rarely organize sustained resistance. They move from one crisis to the next without recognizing recurring patterns. Public attention becomes fragmented, making comprehensive analysis increasingly uncommon.

For this reason, I believe one of the most important acts of cultural preservation is the deliberate cultivation of disciplined attention.

We must reclaim the ability to read deeply rather than merely scan headlines.

We must rediscover meaningful conversations conducted face to face rather than exclusively through digital platforms.

We must preserve the habit of studying history, philosophy, law, economics, and moral reasoning rather than relying solely upon summarized interpretations prepared by others.

Most importantly, we must remember that freedom begins within the individual mind.

External liberty cannot long survive where internal discipline has disappeared.

No government, however well designed, can preserve the liberty of citizens unwilling to exercise personal responsibility. Likewise, no bureaucracy can permanently suppress a population committed to truth, disciplined thought, strong families, and mutual cooperation.

Every civilization ultimately reflects the character of its people.

If individuals surrender responsibility for their own thinking, others will gladly assume that responsibility on their behalf.

If they abandon historical memory, someone else will rewrite history for them.

If they neglect their families and communities, centralized institutions will inevitably attempt to replace them.

The preservation of freedom therefore begins not in parliament, the courts, or the bureaucracy, but within ordinary men and women who choose each day to think independently, strengthen their families, cultivate virtue, and refuse to surrender their moral agency.

Civilizations endure because enough people continue living according to the principles that first made those civilizations worthy of preservation. When those principles are forgotten, decline becomes increasingly difficult to prevent. When they are intentionally renewed, however, even periods of profound uncertainty can become the beginning of cultural renewal.

IV. Rebuilding a Civilization Through Personal Responsibility

Having examined the forces that contribute to cultural decline, the obvious question becomes this: what can an ordinary individual do? It is easy to diagnose problems. It is far more difficult to offer meaningful solutions. Yet history repeatedly demonstrates that civilizations are not preserved primarily by governments. They are preserved by ordinary people who refuse to abandon the principles that made their civilization successful in the first place.

I do not believe renewal begins with sweeping political victories. Politics certainly matters, but politics is ultimately downstream from culture. Laws generally reflect the moral and philosophical assumptions of the people living under them. If those assumptions deteriorate, political victories become temporary. Lasting renewal begins much closer to home—in the habits we cultivate, the families we strengthen, the communities we build, and the character we develop.

Every civilization is built one household at a time.

For that reason, I believe the family remains the single most important institution in society. Strong families produce emotionally secure children, responsible adults, dependable workers, trustworthy neighbours, and engaged citizens. They teach patience, sacrifice, loyalty, forgiveness, discipline, and love—qualities that no bureaucracy can successfully manufacture.

The health of a nation is therefore inseparable from the health of its homes.

If we want stronger communities, we must first cultivate stronger families.

If we desire greater honesty in public life, we must first practice honesty in private life.

If we seek courageous leaders, we must first raise courageous children.

Civilizations do not become virtuous through legislation alone. They become virtuous because virtue is transmitted from one generation to the next through example far more effectively than through instruction.

This realization shifts responsibility away from distant institutions and back toward the individual.

I cannot immediately change international organizations.

I cannot personally reform every university.

I cannot single-handedly transform national media.

But I can govern my own conduct.

I can pursue truth even when doing so is unpopular.

I can refuse to surrender my capacity for independent judgment.

I can become a better husband, father, neighbour, colleague, and citizen.

These actions may appear insignificant compared with the scale of modern political problems. Yet history reminds us that enduring civilizations have always depended upon millions of seemingly ordinary decisions made by ordinary people.

Culture is not created exclusively by governments.

Culture emerges from daily habits.

It is reflected in the books we read, the conversations we have, the children we raise, the work we perform, the businesses we operate, the art we create, and the values we reward.

Every decision either strengthens or weakens the moral fabric of society.

Another essential task is reclaiming our attention.

Modern society competes relentlessly for our focus. News cycles change by the hour. Social media rewards outrage rather than reflection. Entertainment occupies increasing amounts of our leisure. Endless notifications fracture concentration into ever smaller fragments.

Under these conditions, disciplined thinking becomes an act of resistance.

I have become convinced that one of the most valuable habits we can cultivate is the ability to think slowly.

That means reading complete books rather than isolated headlines.

It means studying history instead of relying upon historical slogans.

It means engaging opposing arguments honestly rather than dismissing them reflexively.

It means questioning my own assumptions before criticizing those of others.

Wisdom requires intellectual humility.

The more I study history, the more I recognize that every generation has believed itself uniquely enlightened. Yet every generation has also possessed blind spots that became obvious only in hindsight. Remembering this encourages caution. It reminds me that truth should always be pursued with confidence, but never with arrogance.

The rebuilding of civilization also requires rebuilding local communities.

One of the defining characteristics of modern life is isolation. We may communicate with thousands of people digitally while scarcely knowing the neighbour living next door. Online relationships often substitute for genuine community, yet they cannot fully replace the trust built through regular face-to-face interaction.

Healthy communities create resilience.

Neighbours who know one another solve problems together.

Local businesses strengthen local economies.

Volunteer organizations care for vulnerable families.

Civic associations cultivate shared responsibility.

These relationships reduce dependence upon distant bureaucracies because people begin helping one another directly rather than waiting for institutional intervention.

The goal is not isolation from society but renewed participation within it.

Strong communities have always acted as a buffer between the individual and centralized authority. They preserve local knowledge, encourage mutual accountability, and remind people that society is ultimately built through relationships rather than administrative systems.

Equally important is recovering confidence in objective truth.

One of the greatest temptations of our age is the belief that truth is infinitely negotiable—that facts simply reflect perspective and that every opinion deserves equal authority regardless of evidence. Such thinking inevitably produces confusion because reality itself does not change according to popular consensus.

Truth exists whether it is convenient or inconvenient.

Reality cannot be permanently altered through slogans, political campaigns, or institutional declarations.

The discipline of seeking truth therefore requires intellectual honesty. It requires a willingness to follow evidence even when doing so challenges deeply held assumptions. It demands careful reasoning, patient investigation, and the courage to admit error when necessary.

A civilization grounded in truth possesses remarkable stability because disagreements can ultimately be evaluated against objective standards rather than emotional preferences alone.

Perhaps the greatest lesson history offers is that decline is never inevitable.

Many civilizations have experienced periods of profound crisis before undergoing remarkable renewal. Such renewal almost always begins with individuals recovering confidence in timeless principles rather than endlessly pursuing fashionable innovations.

Renewal begins when people once again value integrity over convenience.

Responsibility over dependency.

Discipline over indulgence.

Truth over propaganda.

Character over popularity.

Service over self-interest.

These values are neither outdated nor obsolete. They remain as essential today as they were centuries ago because they reflect enduring aspects of human nature.

Conclusion

When I reflect upon the future of the West, I refuse to embrace either despair or naïve optimism. Despair assumes decline is unavoidable. Naïve optimism assumes that history will somehow correct itself without effort. Neither conclusion is supported by history.

Civilizations survive because enough people choose to preserve them.

They endure because ordinary men and women continue teaching timeless principles to their children, strengthening their families, protecting their communities, pursuing truth with humility, and exercising the responsibilities that accompany freedom.

The future of Western civilization will not be determined solely by elections, economic forecasts, or international summits. It will be determined by whether individuals retain the courage to think independently, the discipline to govern themselves, and the wisdom to preserve the institutions that have long sustained a free society.

Every generation receives an inheritance from those who came before. We cannot choose the age into which we are born, but we can choose how faithfully we preserve what is worthy, how honestly we confront what is flawed, and how responsibly we prepare the path for those who will follow us.

That responsibility belongs to each of us. If we accept it willingly, then no matter how great the challenges before us, the ideas that built the West need not disappear. They will endure wherever men and women continue to live them with conviction, integrity, and unwavering commitment to what is true.