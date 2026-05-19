Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
2h

Thank you for this article! So well describes our current state of hypnosis!

There is more developments of divisiveness amongst those who are actually attempting to uncover the truths which is what dampens creative solution processes and a willingness among people to sit together even if one piece of the puzzle doesn't fit.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5m

They do manufacture Our "reality." Thank You for this article. Such clarity!

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