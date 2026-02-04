Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

That makes sense—it's not too far off, but still close enough to fit my theory.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/anthropological-reversibility-part

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture