Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
2h

When we honor any part of our body with our awareness, something changes, relaxes, sorts itself out, stops compensating, finds a way to relax and the awareness that asks, 'where in my body can I relax more' like my jaw, or my eye focus, or where is my chin...

You may want to next dive into this world of "Awareness Through Movement" journey called Feldenkrais...

Been something I've practiced since 1999.

People say I look young for an old fart'ess.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

Interestingly... I have always loathed breathing through My mouth. And... I have always breathed with My diaphragm. Never had to think about it. Posture, though... Sometimes good, sometimes not so good. Haha!

Thanks for this look at the best way to breathe!

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