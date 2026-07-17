Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
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Couldn’t agree more with your assessment !!!

When I was a young boy, about 60 years ago,I spent many summers with my grandparents. My grandparents as well as my parents taught me how to do things useful. They told me stories and shared sayings to make me think. They gave me the opportunity to make my own decisions and suffer the consequences of bad choices that I made.

Their life lessons have been a blessing and I will always cherish them as they have continued to be useful to this very day !!!

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