Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
13h

transgenderism = demonicrat shit evolves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman and others
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
13h

You know how we protect our children? By taking them out of the schools. We all need to help parents to do this even if we don't have children or ours have grown up. We can't leave the burden all to them. There is much we can do to help parents remove their children from schools and educate them with teachers that we want and subjects we want them to learn about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture