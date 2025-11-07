Introduction: The Invisible Hand That Isn’t Free

When people speak of “crony capitalism,” they often imagine a few slick politicians slipping favors to well-connected businessmen. Yet that’s only the surface ripple of a much deeper current. Real cronyism is far more sinister - it is not about greed alone, but about control. It hides behind noble-sounding policies, “inclusive” reforms, and the façade of democracy, while consolidating wealth and power in the hands of a ruling technocratic class.

In Canada, and indeed across the Western world, what passes for governance has long ceased to represent the people. Instead, it operates as an administrative plantation, where the citizens are tenants, not owners. What appears as national sovereignty is, in truth, an elaborate trust instrument - designed to harvest resources, labor, and allegiance for an unseen hierarchy. In this arrangement, government is merely the storefront; the real ownership is vested elsewhere. And through that system of veiled ownership, cronyism thrives - not as corruption in the margins, but as the system itself.

I. The Architecture of Control: From Kingdom to Technate

To understand the nature of real cronyism, we must see it for what it truly is - a centuries-long project to centralize authority under the guise of governance. The story begins not in Ottawa or Washington, but in the aftermath of World War II, when global planners began drafting the scaffolding for a new kind of empire- one that would not require armies, only administrations.

The post-war era was no spontaneous miracle of peace; it was the deliberate reorganization of power. Groups like the Committee of 300, the Club of Rome, and later the World Economic Forum, began to articulate what they called a “technate”- a global administrative state ruled not by kings or parliaments, but by “experts,” “scientists,” and “stakeholders.” The term “technocracy” was dressed up as progress, but at its heart, it was the perfect evolution of feudalism - rule by those who claim to know best.

The old kingdoms were too visible, too accountable. The nation-states that replaced them were temporary tools, transitional mechanisms. The ultimate goal was always the technate: a one-world, corporate-government fusion divided into ten administrative zones, each ruled by its own managerial elite. What makes this scheme so ingenious is that it does not look like tyranny. It looks like “sustainability,” “public-private partnership,” and “inclusive governance.”

In Canada, this transformation has been nearly seamless. The nation was never born through revolution, as the United States was. There was no declaration of independence, no violent break from the Crown. Instead, Canada remained a corporate colony under the British Empire’s legal framework, governed by Crown corporations and administered by its agents. When Canadians speak of “their country,” they are, in effect, speaking of a brand name for a corporate trust.

This quiet continuity is what allowed the managerial class to weave its web of influence over time. Real cronyism operates by consent - manufactured, not earned. It uses bureaucracy instead of bayonets. Its power lies in the capacity to make you sign your own chains under the illusion of civic duty.

The shift from the kingdom to the nation-state, and now toward the technate, was always the plan. And in this plan, the people are not citizens. They are human resources, catalogued, taxed, and managed. The instruments of control are law, finance, and fear.

II. The Land Beneath Our Feet: Cronyism in the Courts and the Banks

Nowhere is this hidden system more apparent than in the matter of land and property. The illusion of ownership is perhaps the greatest trick ever pulled by the state-banking alliance. Canadians believe they “own” their homes because their names appear on a title deed. But that title, in legal reality, is not ownership- it is tenancy under Crown jurisdiction. The true owner is the Crown, and the administrator is the state.

The introduction of UNDRIP (the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) into British Columbia law in 2021 is a perfect example of this sleight of hand. It appeared as a noble gesture toward reconciliation and historical justice. But in practice, it became the next phase in the long march toward the transfer of sovereignty from individual property holders to supranational governance.

For over a century, unresolved 'Indigenous' land claims lingered in legal limbo, making little progress. Suddenly, in the last decade, governments began to “acknowledge” these claims ceremonially- before meetings, sessions, and public events. What seemed like harmless political correctness was, in fact, the establishment of adverse possession in law: the formal recognition of a competing claim to land. By repeatedly acknowledging these claims, municipalities and provinces effectively granted legitimacy to rival titles.

Here lies the essence of real cronyism- it is not random corruption but strategic policy. By design, this new framework destabilizes property rights, making the concept of “ownership” contingent upon ideological compliance. A citizen’s right to his land becomes conditional on whether his values align with those of the managerial state.

This legal ambiguity bleeds directly into the financial system. Banks, as the state’s favored partners, have begun refusing mortgage renewals on properties subject to these new “land claim” uncertainties. Once the legal foundation of ownership becomes fluid, collateral vanishes. Without collateral, loans cannot be secured, and without loans, the middle class ceases to exist.

This is not economic incompetence; it is deliberate design. The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)- a Crown corporation- serves as the insurance buffer for the banks, guaranteeing that they can never lose. When a mortgage defaults, the CMHC pays out the difference, ensuring the bank’s profit regardless of human suffering. It is, in effect, a taxpayer-funded racket that launders risk for the financial elite.

Through this structure, cronyism becomes self-reinforcing. The state creates regulations that burden the citizen; the citizen borrows to comply; the banks profit from the debt; and when the system collapses, the state bails out the banks using public funds. The result is a debt-based feudalism where the peasant no longer tills the soil but services the interest.

And with the introduction of climate and equity conditions- what the globalists call “ESG standards”- the noose tightens further. Only those who affirm the state’s ideological creeds can access the levers of modern life: banking, property, and livelihood. It is cronyism elevated to theology.

III. Ideological Capture: The Woke Priesthood and the Punishment of Dissent

The final phase of this transformation is not merely legal or financial—it is spiritual. Every tyranny eventually discovers that brute force is less efficient than psychological submission. The modern crony class has achieved what every tyrant before them could only dream of: voluntary compliance through ideological possession.

In Canada, this ideological enforcement is now codified into law. Human rights tribunals, staffed not by impartial judges but by activist ideologues, function as modern inquisitions. These tribunals have the authority to fine, jail, or bankrupt citizens who refuse to conform to “woke” orthodoxy. The charges are often nebulous- “hate,” “discrimination,” or “anti-inclusivity”—terms so subjective that they can be applied to nearly any dissenting opinion.

This weaponization of moral language is the hallmark of real cronyism. The ruling class no longer needs to justify its power through merit or productivity. It justifies it through moral signaling, claiming to represent “justice,” “equity,” or “safety.” Those who resist are not merely opponents- they are heretics.

This ideological capture extends through every institution - law schools, universities, professional associations, and the media. Even aspiring lawyers must now pass ideological litmus tests, swearing fealty to “climate justice” and “gender inclusion” before they are permitted to practice law. The goal is to ensure that the next generation of legal minds does not question the structure, only the narrative.

What is happening is not the decay of democracy but its replacement. Under the guise of “progress,” we are witnessing the rebirth of the medieval guild system - where power is confined within credentialed circles, inaccessible to the common man. This time, however, the guild does not protect craftsmanship but ideology.

The new “woke” elite function as the priesthood of this technocratic religion. They administer sacraments—diversity, inclusion, sustainability- and excommunicate heretics who challenge the faith. It is the perfect complement to financial control: while the bank controls your body through debt, the ideology controls your mind through fear of ostracism.

When a nation’s courts, schools, and churches are subverted by ideology, real cronyism becomes indistinguishable from governance. The people no longer see the bars of their cage, because those bars are painted with the colors of virtue.

Conclusion: Cronyism as the New Religion

Real cronyism is not a bug in the system; it is the system. It thrives in the shadow where politics, finance, and ideology intersect. It replaces justice with influence, truth with narrative, and law with policy. It is the great masquerade - where tyranny dresses as compassion and theft parades as equity.

In the name of progress, property is being redefined, sovereignty dissolved, and individuality erased. Every aspect of life is being monetized, regulated, or politicized. And yet, most remain unaware, believing that the creeping control is merely “social evolution.” But the reality is that we are witnessing the re-emergence of feudalism in digital form - a new global plantation where the few own the land, the money, and now, even the morality.

As a researcher and a Christian man observing this spectacle unfold, I can only say that the antidote to cronyism is not another ideology, but truth itself—spoken plainly, without fear. The truth is that our sovereignty - individual, familial, and national - was never theirs to take. It was ours to defend.

The danger of real cronyism lies not in the corruption of a few men, but in the quiet consent of millions who mistake comfort for freedom and compliance for peace. The time has come to see the system for what it is, and to remember who we are - children of God, not assets of the state.