Introduction

Over the years of my research, podcasting, and personal exploration of history, I have found that the word cronyism is both widely misunderstood and deliberately misapplied. Most people, especially the young, have been taught to believe that the failures they see in the economy, the corruption in politics, and the obscene concentration of wealth and privilege are the fault of “capitalism.” But this is one of the greatest deceptions of our time. What we actually live under is not free-market capitalism but a carefully constructed web of real cronyism: the unholy alliance of government bureaucrats and corporate elites who work hand in glove to secure power, crush competition, and enslave the ordinary citizen.

This parasitic system thrives on lies. It convinces people to blame the very concept of freedom and voluntary exchange while hiding the fact that power-hungry collectivists have quietly replaced liberty with their own manipulative machinery. In this essay, I want to peel back the layers of deception, explain what real cronyism looks like, and show why it poses such a grave danger to the survival of freedom.

I will divide this into three main sections: first, how cronyism is misattributed and misunderstood; second, how it has grown into a bureaucratic parasite feeding off both government and industry; and third, how it is ultimately tied to a much older tradition of parasitic control—the feudal mindset reborn in socialist and collectivist guise.

Section One: The Great Misattribution; Blaming Freedom for the Chains

Cronyism’s first and most dangerous trick is the way it masquerades as capitalism’s failure. Young people see housing prices skyrocketing, wages stagnating, and corporations consolidating into monopolistic behemoths. They are then told by the media, the universities, and the political class that this is all the fault of the “free market.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

The reality is that free markets are based on voluntary exchange and competition. They flourish when innovators are allowed to risk, build, and create without arbitrary interference. But what happens today is not free competition—it is the systematic rigging of the game. Regulations are written not to protect the consumer but to privilege the biggest players. Compliance costs are so onerous that only the most well-funded corporations can survive them. Meanwhile, those same corporations lobby for subsidies, bailouts, and restrictions that conveniently choke out their smaller rivals.

The 2008 financial crisis is a perfect example. The narrative pushed was that “capitalism failed.” Yet it was not free enterprise that collapsed—it was a network of politically connected banks that gambled recklessly, knowing full well that when the music stopped, the taxpayers would pick up the tab. Likewise, during COVID-19, small family-owned shops were crushed under lockdowns while giants like Amazon and Walmart saw their profits soar. The state wrote the rules in such a way that the cronies thrived while the independent entrepreneur was left to rot.

What angers me most is the sleight of hand. The collectivists commit the crime but hang the blame around the neck of liberty. They constantly redefine the political spectrum so that “left” means total control and “right” also means total control with a different flavor. The true right—genuine freedom, minimal government, and personal independence—is erased from the conversation. By doing this, they ensure that when cronyism wreaks havoc, it is freedom that gets demonized.

Section Two: The Bureaucratic Parasite; How Cronyism Devours Nations

Real cronyism is not a glitch in the system; it is the system. It is the bloodstream of the modern bureaucratic state. The long march through the institutions, begun in the 1960s, was not a spontaneous cultural drift. It was a deliberate infiltration by collectivists who understood that they could not topple America from the outside. Instead, they hollowed out its institutions from within. One bureaucratic desk at a time, one university chair at a time, one corporate board at a time, they reshaped government and industry into a cartel of cronies.

In this world, merit and innovation are punished, while obedience to the collective is rewarded. Bureaucrats do not produce anything of value. They do not invent, they do not create, they do not build. They shuffle papers, enforce arbitrary rules, and block the doors to anyone not already in the club. Entire industries are now shaped not by what consumers want but by what regulators dictate.

Worse still, the compliance racket ensures that the very corporations supposedly “regulated” are in fact the co-authors of the rules. They hire fleets of lawyers and lobbyists, pay millions to fill out meaningless paperwork, and then receive billions back through subsidies, contracts, and backdoor funding schemes. The small player cannot compete. He cannot afford the upfront costs of entry. He cannot navigate the labyrinth. Thus, he either quits or sells himself to the big fish.

This cycle feeds itself. Government borrows more money, indebting future generations, to fund programs that funnel cash into the very organizations writing the policies. The people are told they have a vote, but their vote has no bearing on the bureaucratic machine. Elections change faces, not systems. The bureaucrats remain, the cronies remain, and the wealth continues to be siphoned upward.

This is why I say cronyism is not just corruption—it is parasitism. It drains society of vitality while appearing legitimate. Like a parasite, it survives by feeding on the host but never contributing anything back. And as history shows, parasites eventually kill their host.

Section Three: Cronyism as Neo-Feudalism; The Return of the Parasite Class

To understand the deepest danger of cronyism, we must see it not just as an economic distortion but as a civilizational regression. The system we live under today is nothing less than feudalism rebranded. The parasite class of old—kings, dukes, and lords who claimed “divine right” to rule—has re-emerged under modern labels like “public servant,” “central banker,” and “global executive.”

These people are not innovators. They are not visionaries. They are born into privilege, groomed through elite universities, and shuffled into positions of influence. They do not work the land, invent technologies, or serve customers. They rule. And they justify their rule with lofty language about equality, safety, or the greater good, all while ensuring that their bloodlines and networks keep hold of the levers of power.

What communism and socialism truly are is nothing but neo-feudalism. They promise utopia but deliver serfdom. The collective replaces the king, the party replaces the crown, and the bureaucrat replaces the nobleman. The result is the same: the individual is crushed, innovation is strangled, and society becomes a husk.

Cronyism, then, is not an accident of modernity. It is the deliberate resurrection of the old parasitic order under new branding. The same families and interests that once drained Europe under feudalism followed the pioneers to the New World and slowly attached themselves to its veins. They rebranded feudalism as collectivism, and now they rebrand collectivism as “saving democracy.” The faces change, but the parasite remains the same.

This is the true danger of cronyism—it is not only destroying our present; it is attempting to reverse history itself. It is dragging us back into a world where the few live in decadent luxury while the many toil as expendable servants

Conclusion

When I speak of real cronyism, I am not talking about a few corrupt politicians taking bribes or a couple of corporations gaming the system. I am talking about an entrenched parasitic order that has captured governments, industries, and even culture itself. It thrives on deception, it flourishes through bureaucracy, and it sustains itself by rebranding feudalism as progress.

We must learn to direct our anger properly. Capitalism has not failed us, because we have not lived under capitalism for a very long time. What has failed us—what is enslaving us—is cronyism. It is the great thief of liberty, the silent assassin of innovation, and the patient parasite of civilization.

If we do not expose it, resist it, and strip it of its borrowed legitimacy, it will devour the very freedoms that once made the West a beacon to the world. The future, if it is to be free, depends on tearing down cronyism—not freedom—and remembering that liberty is the only soil in which human beings can truly thrive.