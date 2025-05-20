The Dangers of Predictive Programming

A Sober Christian Gentleman Essay by Henry

Introduction: A Warning from the Shadows

Predictive programming. It sounds like something out of a science fiction novel or a Cold War spy thriller, doesn’t it? Yet it is all too real. As a sober Christian gentleman navigating this increasingly deceptive world, I feel a divine compulsion to pull back the veil and expose what many never stop to question. This is not mere conjecture—it is a methodical, psychological warfare tool deployed through media, films, literature, and even commercial products to gently, insidiously, reshape our collective expectations of reality. Predictive programming is the art of suggestion before the act, normalization before the policy, and acceptance before the battle even begins. And it is my solemn duty, as your watchman on the wall, to sound the trumpet and make clear what is hidden in plain sight.

1. Conditioning the Soul: Normalizing the Abnormal

Predictive programming’s foremost objective is not to shock—it is to desensitize. It works not by brute force but by clever repetition. Consider how, over decades, the portrayal of sin and confusion has moved from the fringe to center stage in film and television. Characters who once would’ve been recognized as tragic, perverse, or troubled were first portrayed as quirky sidekicks, then sympathetic leads, and finally virtuous paragons.

In the 1970s and 80s, Hollywood began embedding covertly homosexual characters into popular films. These characters were never explicitly identified, but their mannerisms, roles, and aesthetic were suggestive. The audience was never told what to think, merely shown what to expect. Fast forward to the late 1990s and 2000s—these characters emerged as secondary but central players, then as leads with full story arcs, and now entire films are crafted around unnatural sexual identities, presenting these as laudable and even heroic.

But here’s the deeper tactic: by gradually increasing exposure to ideas that would otherwise cause healthy societal resistance, predictive programming tricks the public into acceptance—not through persuasion, but fatigue. Once controversial concepts are now normalized through sheer volume and consistency. It’s not about debate; it’s about erosion. This is not love or tolerance—it’s manipulation. And at its core, it is anti-Christian.

2. The Rebranding of Evil: Propaganda in Motion Pictures

Let’s talk about movies—those glittering fountains of cultural influence. Hollywood, under the careful orchestration of ideological gatekeepers, has become the priesthood of the new religion: radical materialism and Marxist nihilism. Predictive programming in film doesn’t simply aim to entertain. It aims to rewire the moral compass. And make no mistake—this compass points away from God.

The example of the Blackberry movie is a case in point. While the film appears to chart the rise and fall of a tech empire, its real value lies in what it does not show. BlackBerry was once the choice communication tool for government operatives and global elites, precisely because of its encryption. But this encryption became a problem—not for terrorists, but for intelligence agencies. Why? Because average citizens began using the same tools. The “wrong” people had privacy. And so, that privacy had to be demonized and dismantled. Did the film highlight this key context? No. Because predictive programming isn’t about truth—it’s about narrative control. And the truth that privacy is your God-given right does not serve the agenda of surveillance and dominion.

Movies also shape memory. By reimagining the past with modern ideologies—“queering” historical figures, for instance—Hollywood rewrites history itself. Once that false history is cemented in the minds of the masses, it becomes truth by default. Pontius Pilate didn’t wear lipstick or host drag shows in Judea, but don’t be surprised when the next streaming series paints him that way. Predictive programming prepares you for that deception.

3. The Trojan Horse of Entertainment: Laughing at Lies

There’s a sinister genius to cloaking evil in comedy. When people laugh, they let their guard down. This is perhaps the most deceptive tactic in predictive programming: disarming truth with humor. Many of us remember when transgression was introduced into popular sitcoms not as threats, but as punchlines. The “gay best friend,” the flamboyant uncle, the man-in-a-dress joke—all were testing grounds. Once the public chuckled, the door was cracked open. The laughter served as consent.

But the joke, my friends, is on us.

This shift from comedic relief to sanctified protagonist didn’t happen overnight. It took decades of subtle, strategic messaging. And when a segment of society refused to laugh—or worse, walked away—they were accused of bigotry. Humor was used to train acceptance. Then that acceptance became mandatory. And the cost of refusal? Social exile, job loss, even governmental retaliation. Just ask anyone who dared speak against Drag Queen Story Hour in a public forum.

The entertainment industry has ceased to be neutral ground. It is the battleground. Its weapons are jokes, memes, and tropes. And its victims are your children.

4. Predicting the Future by Inventing It

Now here’s the real kicker: predictive programming not only conditions us to accept the unnatural—it forecasts events before they happen. Not in a prophetic sense, but in a preemptive psychological strike. By embedding future scenarios into popular media—be it pandemics, terrorist attacks, or technological surveillance—the powers that be soften the shock of later policy decisions.

Take, for instance, the launch of Facebook. Most people believe it was the brainchild of a college student named Zuckerberg. In reality, it was a rebranded DARPA operation called LifeLog—a government-funded program designed to collect every detail of your existence for surveillance purposes. The official LifeLog project was shuttered one day, and Facebook was launched the next. Coincidence? Hardly.

Predictive programming did its work by convincing the public that sharing every detail of their lives online was fashionable, even virtuous. The result? Billions of people voluntarily cataloging their every action, association, and opinion in a searchable government database.

The same story played out with Twitter, another “startup” deeply intertwined with intelligence operations. It was never about free speech—it was about training bots, testing algorithms, and engineering consensus. When the herd is steered to believe a particular opinion is popular—because a thousand bots echo it—they will follow without thinking.

The outcome is chilling: the public mind becomes programmable. Not through laws, but through suggestion. That is predictive programming in its purest, most diabolical form.

5. Subtraction by Omission: The Invisible Agenda

One of the most clever tactics in predictive programming isn’t what they show you—it’s what they don’t. The human brain is wired to respond to stimuli. If something is missing, and we’re not expecting it, we simply don’t notice. That’s the psychological magic trick.

Modern films rarely portray strong Christian families, stable fathers, or righteous governments. Why? Because their absence removes them from the imagined world. If you don’t see it on screen, you won’t expect it in life. This is predictive subtraction. The removal of godly values by omission rather than attack.

Consider how few movies today include a scene of earnest prayer, a pastor with dignity, or a homeschooling family that isn’t mocked. These representations are not controversial—they’re just inconvenient to the narrative. Instead, we are presented with chaos as normal: broken families, sexual confusion, useless fathers, and corrupt institutions.

When you remove virtue from the public imagination, you clear the path for tyranny. And predictive programming is the bulldozer doing that work. It’s not only redefining evil as good—it’s erasing good entirely. And when righteousness disappears from view, so too does resistance.

Conclusion: Rise, Watchmen on the Wall

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, we are at war. Not with guns or bombs, but with lies—repetitive, seductive, carefully engineered lies. Predictive programming is not just entertainment. It is an enemy intelligence operation. It works not by forcing change but by rehearsing it in our minds until the abnormal becomes assumed, the immoral becomes tolerated, and the perverse becomes policy.

But we are not helpless. As Christians, we are equipped with the armor of God and the Spirit of Truth. We must be vigilant watchers, not passive consumers. We must dissect what we see, discern what is missing, and educate those in our care. Let your children not be raised by Netflix, but by the Word of God. Let your worldview not be shaped by Hollywood, but by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Do not bow. Do not bend. Do not believe the lie that you are powerless. You are sons and daughters of the Most High God. The enemy has his programming. But we have the Truth. And when truth walks into a room, lies flee in every direction.

So rise, my fellow sober Christian gentlemen—and ladies. Be alert. Be aware. Be unafraid. And may the Holy Spirit guide you in all discernment, for the days are evil, but the light of Christ cannot be dimmed.

In His service,

Henry

