The Western legal system is often heralded as a pillar of justice, a neutral arbiter that upholds fairness and equality under the law. Yet, beneath its polished façade of robes, gavels, and solemn proceedings lies a system steeped in historical power dynamics and obscured by carefully crafted illusions. Far from being a beacon of impartiality, the court system is a descendant of monarchical authority, perpetuated by legal fictions and institutional allegiances that prioritize control over justice. This essay delves into the historical roots of the courts as extensions of royal power, their evolution into formalized systems bound by precedent and procedure, and the role of the British Accredited Registry (BAR) in maintaining a hidden allegiance to a shadowy power structure. By peeling back these layers, we reveal a sobering truth: the modern legal system is a mirage, designed to mask its origins in control while presenting an image of fairness and due process.

The Legacy of Thrones and Gowns

To comprehend the true nature of the Western legal system, one must first explore its origins in the royal courts of medieval Europe. The term “court” derives from the Latin *cohors*, meaning the retinue or enclosure of a ruler, and originally referred to the king’s personal domain. In these early courts, justice was not a matter of law but of monarchical whim. The king’s judgments were expressions of his personal will, often swayed by a petitioner’s eloquence, appearance, or the monarch’s mood. A man’s fate—whether it involved land, titles, or life—could be decided without any consistent legal standard, rendering the court a theatre of royal authority rather than a bastion of justice. The spectacle was enhanced by court jesters, who provided amusement, and advisors, who wielded influence behind the scenes, but it was the king’s word that held ultimate power.

This dynamic was not merely a reflection of individual rulers but part of a broader, cryptic power structure known as the Crown. Far from a mere symbol of monarchy, the Crown represented a consortium of trans-generational elites—referred to here as “the shadow people”—who operated in secrecy to maintain control. These hidden influencers used the king as both an actor and an enforcer, ensuring their interests were upheld through the guise of royal justice. The court was thus a stage for power, where rulings served the agendas of an unseen elite rather than the common good.

As history unfolded, the nobility grew frustrated with the king’s unchecked authority, demanding greater consistency in judicial matters. The Magna Carta of 1215 was a turning point, not because it granted universal liberty—it primarily protected the rights of nobles—but because it marked the shift toward a legal culture rooted in precedent rather than personal power. The king was compelled to accept limitations, leading to the emergence of formal courts, including common law courts and courts of equity. Common law courts began codifying judicial rulings into precedent, creating a framework of consistency that legal scholars like William Blackstone later compiled into comprehensive case law. The principle of *stare decisis*—to stand by things decided—sought to standardize the unpredictable nature of royal decision-making.

Courts of equity, however, retained a degree of flexibility, prioritizing “fairness” over strict precedent. This allowed judges to intervene in the name of justice when no specific statute applied, but the subjective nature of fairness left these courts vulnerable to manipulation. A ruling deemed just by one party could be seen as cruel by another, echoing the arbitrary nature of royal decrees. Despite these developments, the court system retained its monarchical trappings. Judges sit on elevated benches, resembling thrones; lawyers wear robes reminiscent of ecclesiastical garb; and the courtroom’s rituals and architecture evoke royal grandeur. These elements are not mere tradition but deliberate symbols of authority, perpetuating the illusion of impartiality while masking a system designed for control. The modern court, though cloaked in the rhetoric of justice, remains a descendant of a system built to serve power, not the people.

Legal Fictions and the Barroom Brotherhood

The transition from monarchy to modern statehood did not dismantle this power structure but repackaged it under the guise of democratic institutions. Parliaments and constitutions replaced kings, but the underlying control mechanisms persisted through the use of legal fictions—foundational assumptions accepted as true for legal purposes, regardless of their alignment with reality. One striking example is the legal concept of the “person,” which extends beyond living individuals to include corporations, government entities, or estates. When a person enters a courtroom, they are transformed into a legal abstraction—often represented in all caps, such as JOHN DOE—subject to maritime admiralty principles rather than common-sense justice. This abstraction distances the legal process from human reality, prioritizing procedure over truth.

The complexity of the legal system is by design, not accident. The labyrinth of rules, sub-rules, and technicalities ensures that the uninitiated are perpetually disadvantaged. Legalese, the specialized language of the courtroom, further obscures meaning with familiar-sounding terms that carry distinct legal implications. For example, when a judge asks if a defendant “understands the charges,” the question often implies submission to the court’s jurisdiction rather than mere comprehension. An unsuspecting “yes” can bind a person to a system they may not fully understand, surrendering their autonomy to its authority. Lawyers, trained in this arcane language, argue not for truth but for procedure, jurisdiction, and precedent, reinforcing a system that thrives on confusion and serves power over people.

At the heart of this system lies the British Accredited Registry (BAR), an institution with origins as intriguing as they are troubling. The BAR reportedly emerged from the taverns where early legal apprentices gathered, debated, and drank, possibly giving rise to the phrase “passing the bar.” Over time, this informal arrangement was formalized into a gatekeeping body that restricted legal practice to those who swore allegiance to it—and, by extension, to the Crown. The Crown, in this context, is not merely the British monarchy but the sovereign jurisdiction of the City of London, a financial and legal enclave distinct from England. BAR-certified lawyers, whether aware of it or not, operate under the authority of this foreign power structure, which prioritizes the system’s continuity over the pursuit of justice.

In practice, this means that lawyers are not primarily advocates for their clients but officers of the court, bound by their allegiance to the BAR and its underlying power structure. Cases are often decided not by truth or righteousness but by technical expertise and insider knowledge. The courtroom, with its aura of justice, is a carefully constructed illusion, designed to maintain the appearance of fairness while serving the interests of those in control. The average person, unaware of these dynamics, enters the courtroom expecting justice but encounters a system that prioritizes procedure and power.

The Enduring Illusion of Justice

The Western legal system, with its roots in royal courts and its perpetuation through legal fictions and the BAR, is a complex mirage that obscures its true purpose: the maintenance of elite control. The historical legacy of monarchical power, repackaged as democratic justice, continues to shape the courtroom’s rituals, language, and structure. Legal fictions transform individuals into abstractions, while legalese and procedural complexity ensure that only the initiated can navigate the system effectively. The BAR, with its questionable origins and allegiance to the Crown, further entrenches this control, binding lawyers to a foreign power structure that operates beyond public scrutiny.

This is not to say that justice is entirely absent from the legal system. There are moments of fairness, dedicated lawyers, and rulings that align with truth. However, these are exceptions within a framework designed to perpetuate itself rather than serve the common good. The courtroom’s grandeur, with its robes and elevated benches, is a deliberate echo of its royal past, masking a system that prioritizes power over people. To dismantle this mirage, society must demand transparency, simplify legal language, and challenge the institutional allegiances that bind the system to hidden interests. Only then can the courts move closer to their stated ideal of impartial justice, shedding the shadows of their monarchical origins and embracing a truly equitable future.