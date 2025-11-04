Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
13h

Mythical thinking binds most people alone:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-the-prison-of-the-american-mind

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman and others
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
11h

EGG SHELL FRAGILE MINDS ARE SUSCEPTIBLE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture