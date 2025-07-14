Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
6h

I cannot believe how many so called Christian Churches have compromised, complied and cooperate with local, state and federal Government and with the "World"!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
6h

" .. Soviet Communist efforts to discredit the church by recruiting priests who engaged in misconduct reveal how institutions can be compromised. .."

Yes, the communists were an undermining Synagogue of Satan minions but like the pedophiles there evil can be spotted and delt with it the Vatican leadership Offices are willing. But the previous two Popes before 1958 allowed Modernists to flood in and many reaching those high Offices and since murder of the Body of Christ on Earth and defacing the Holy Beauty of the Church in the world's eyes, bankrupting Her, closing down Religious places and retirement homes, and driving away would-be converts, letting Commies Preach death of Nation, and perverts create scandals and young with soul-scares, the Modernists took the worst and moved them to defile another region.

And Modernists were in place in 1958 to elect a Modernist Pope and the world-wide Public Announcement that the Synagogue-of-Satan rules in the Vatican came with the acceptance of the heretical filled Vatican II. How could it not have clearer? Too many Bishops were Modernists or too timid to denounce it and the Pope and others, but a few did and at least one was Excommunicated, and I hope we can all see that it was unJust and that God continued to hold them close.

No one that accepts an Office for the purpose of using it to damage the Church has the Holy Ghost, so all the Modernist Office holders may be 'legally' holding those Offices but they are Sterile of the Graces, Carisma's, and related that would normally be with that Office. Vatican II and all other Changes can not be binding because the Office holder lacked the Holy Ghost's Will.

--

AI generated audio overview;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/8549cfc9-b5ff-4b6a-8570-f36b7e6bd90b/audio

Full article;

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2219:, 30th June 2025, Theological Meditations: I live, therefore God exists."

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2219

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture