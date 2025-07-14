The Christian church, historically a beacon of spiritual guidance and moral fortitude, has faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, revealing deep-seated compromises that have shaken its foundation. From 2020 to 2023, a period marked by global upheaval, many churches strayed from their divine calling, entangled themselves with governmental authorities, and prioritized convenience over conviction. This essay, drawn from the three-part series "The Church Deception" on *The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast*, examines the church's fall, the forces behind its deviation, and the path forward through the reclamation of the biblical concept of "ekklesia." By exploring the misuse of tax-exempt status, the perils of virtual church, institutional corruption, and the rise of an underground movement of true believers, we uncover a sobering truth: the church must return to its roots as a "called-out assembly" of the faithful, free from worldly influence, to survive the spiritual battles of our time.

The period from 2020 to 2023 was a "great revealing" for the Christian church, exposing how many institutions lost their way during the COVID-19 era. Churches, under the pressure of government mandates, often complied with measures like mask mandates, social distancing, and even vaccine encouragement, which some argue were not only ineffective but detrimental to congregants' physical and spiritual health. This compliance was frequently driven by the fear of losing tax-exempt status, such as the 501(c)(3) designation in the United States, which grants tax-free donations but creates a dependency on government favor. This entanglement represents a perversion of biblical principles, as churches prioritized government demands over God's will. The phrase "give unto Caesar what is Caesar's" (Mark 12:17), often cited to justify compliance with secular authority, was never intended to compromise faith or health. Instead, it refers to minor civic duties, like paying taxes, to avoid unnecessary conflict. When churches allowed government edicts to dictate their practices, they positioned the state between God and His followers, betraying their divine mandate.

This betrayal was particularly evident in the shift to virtual church services during the lockdowns. While technology offered a temporary solution, the prolonged reliance on platforms like Zoom isolated congregants, leading to increased depression and spiritual disconnection. Humans, as social creatures, thrive on physical association, and the church's role as a gathering place for fellowship was undermined by this "lockdown principle." Pastors who embraced virtual services, often for the sake of convenience, continued to collect tithes while failing to provide the communal support their flocks needed. This pursuit of ease over duty represents a deeper issue: a lack of commitment to the true purpose of the church. The biblical concept of "ekklesia," meaning a "called-out assembly" or "coalition of the willing," emphasizes a community of devoted believers united by shared faith, not a passive audience attending virtual sermons. Churches that failed to return to in-person worship, or worse, justified their absence with fear-driven narratives, betrayed their congregations and the Word of God.

The root of this deviation lies in the church's entanglement with worldly systems, particularly through tax-exempt status. In the United States, the 501(c)(3) designation, while financially beneficial, creates a perverse incentive for churches to align with government interests to maintain their benefits. During the COVID era, governments leveraged the threat of revoking this status to enforce compliance with health mandates, effectively infiltrating the church and undermining its autonomy. This dynamic illustrates a broader spiritual battle, where external forces—described as "sneaky regulation" and satanic influences—seek to control and weaken the church. The solution lies in transitioning to Private Membership Organizations (PMAs), a model that allows churches to operate independently by relinquishing tax-exempt status. By placing assets like church buildings into a trust, managed for the benefit of members, PMAs function like private residences, free from government oversight. This shift enables churches to congregate without interference, adhering to biblical principles rather than secular mandates.

Beyond structural issues, the church faces a global war on Christianity, marked by targeted persecution and media bias. Unlike Islam or Judaism, which often receive protection in mainstream narratives, Christianity is uniquely criticized, reflecting a deliberate effort to undermine its influence. In 2023, for instance, the persecution of Christians in Africa—where entire villages were wiped out by Muslim groups for their faith—went largely unreported by Western media. This silence reveals a controlled narrative that prioritizes certain agendas while suppressing others. Similarly, organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are accused of misdirecting criticism by labeling any critique of individuals who happen to be Jewish as anti-Semitism, shielding corrupt actions under the guise of protecting Judaism. These examples highlight a broader pattern of institutional corruption, where evil actors infiltrate religions and organizations to control them from within, a tactic attributed to groups like the "Khazarian Mafia" or "shadow people" who adopt local identities to mask their intentions.

The Catholic Church provides a stark example of such infiltration. Allegations of Soviet Communist efforts to discredit the church by recruiting priests who engaged in misconduct reveal how institutions can be compromised. Instead of addressing these issues transparently, the church allegedly covered up offenses by relocating accused priests, prioritizing its image over accountability. This lack of moral grounding underscores the dangers of relying on institutions rather than personal discernment. Communism, with its aim to destroy competing ideologies like religion, exacerbates this problem by demanding absolute obedience to the state. The church's failure to resist such ideologies reflects a broader pattern of misleading the flock, as seen in the weak leadership exposed during the COVID crisis. Pastors who complied with mandates, unlike figures like Pastor Pawlowski, who fed the poor and spoke truth, failed to embody the strength required of true believers.

At the heart of this crisis is the need to reclaim the true meaning of "ekklesia." The term, rooted in ancient Greek, refers to a summoned assembly of believers called out from the world to follow God's light. This concept contrasts with modern institutional churches, which often prioritize numbers over commitment. A true ekklesia is a "union of the willing," composed of strong, devoted individuals who embody the principles of Christ, not a passive congregation of "lukewarm" attendees. The common interpretation of "the meek shall inherit the earth" (Matthew 5:5) is challenged here, suggesting that "meek" does not mean weak but rather those with disciplined strength. In contrast, the weak are often culled by historical power structures, such as wars that target strong individuals to prevent organized resistance. True believers must embody resilience, forming organic communities that reject compromised institutions.

This rejection is evident in the rise of the underground church, a movement of believers meeting in homes and private settings to practice their faith without institutional constraints. These "ekklesias" represent the remnant of true believers who prioritize Christ's teachings over worldly influences. By fostering personal interpretation of scripture and spiritual discernment, these communities empower individuals to connect directly with God, bypassing intermediaries who may distort the truth. This shift is critical in a time of transition, where signs of tribulation—whether genuine or manufactured—demand awareness and conviction. The church's deception, driven by fear, greed, and convenience, has weakened its foundation, but the underground ekklesia offers hope for renewal.

In conclusion, the church's challenges from 2020 to 2023 reveal a profound need for self-correction and a return to biblical principles. By rejecting tax-exempt entanglements, resisting virtual isolation, and embracing the true meaning of ekklesia, believers can reclaim their spiritual autonomy. The rise of underground churches, rooted in personal discernment and unwavering faith, signals a path forward for those who seek to stand firm in the face of spiritual warfare. As we navigate these unique times, the call is clear: be discerning, seek truth, and cultivate strength in faith. The future of the church depends not on institutions but on the spirit of Christ within each believer, guiding them to form communities that endure deception and shine as beacons of God's light.