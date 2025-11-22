Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
12h

Every time I read these things on CBDC's, the actual money setup, and all that, I ACHE to get free energy tech out and obsolete that tool! It is so ghastly and dangerous, and keeps Us chained as wage slaves.

Why Money is Not in Your Best Interest (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/why-money-is-not-in-your-best-interest

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Henry
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture