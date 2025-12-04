Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Poetry & Pinball's avatar
Poetry & Pinball
5h

If you wish to buy or sell

You must sign on to our hell

If you want to get a check

Then some strings you must expect

In cashless society

You must use CBDC

Social credit comes to you

Social debt? Perhaps that, too

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
5h

DECEPTICONS. DECEPTICRATS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture