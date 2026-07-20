Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
3h

Or just hire legions of women inspectors to make us all “safe”.

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