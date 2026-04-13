Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
10h

The plan is openly, blatantly discussed now. The schemers Used to be secretive. The acceleration of this anti-human plan is horrifying. I’m looking for solutions. Prayers of course are number one. Then resistance to tyranny. Tribalism and self reliance might help. I’ll be dead and gone before the reset, but I worry about my children and grandchildren.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8h

And this is why They so adamantly hide and suppress free energy technology! Another good breakdown of things!

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