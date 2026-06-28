Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Here's where I place My probabilities:

There is a moneyed group, the hidden hand, that We never see, that arrange for things to happen. They maintain illusions of "demo(n)cracy" and illusions of war, and illusions of justice, and illusions of education, and illusions of medicine, and... On and on.

They have been in control of the money on Our planet for... Aeons. And more and more They aim to be in control of every Human here. With today's technology, They are getting very close to that goal.

They own all the major corp(se)orations on Our planet and that includes the "governments." They write scripts, cast actors, and direct from the wings the performance on Plato's cave wall - Our screens, in the "news."

But They need Our consent for many a thing They do, and thus "predictive programming," where They "tell Us" their plans, and then take it as "implied consent" when We do not say We don't consent.

They are unEthical...

So I work to obsolete Their single tool to all this power. And surely all help in sharing awareness is doing work for Self and Humanity.

My latest piece on those efforts:

Bitcoin: Money for All? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/bitcoin-money-for-all

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