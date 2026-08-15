Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

Excellent article !!!

Reminded me of what my mother used to tell us when we were children.

Make sure you always have plenty of color on your plate.

Meats, vegetables and fruits for snacks. No Ding Dongs or sodas for us !!!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

Brilliant! Everything is lied about and besmirched for profit. When We obsolete the tool called "money" there will be no motive for that!

Thank You!

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