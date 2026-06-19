How Supranational Control Structures Have Engineered Our Subjugation Through Layers of Deception

Introduction

I’ve spent years chasing shadows—following leads that dead-end, diving down rabbit holes that spiral into nothing, and watching as the pieces of a grand puzzle slowly assembled themselves into a coherent picture that most people simply refuse to see. What I’ve discovered isn’t a simple conspiracy theory that can be dismissed with a wave of the hand; it’s a meticulously constructed system of control that has operated for millennia, hiding in plain sight while orchestrating the slow, systematic enslavement of humanity. The danger of real cronyism isn’t merely that corrupt individuals occasionally rise to positions of power—it’s that the entire architecture of our society has been engineered to create a permanent class of rulers who operate above accountability, using layers upon layers of agents to shield themselves from the consequences of their actions. This supranational organization—and make no mistake, that’s exactly what it is—has existed before nations, before kingdoms, before the modern political structures we now take for granted. It’s a parasitic edifice that feeds on human freedom, creativity, and life itself while convincing us that we’re living in democracies where consent matters. The reality is far more sinister: we’re all cogs in a machine designed by people who view us as disposable resources to be managed, controlled, and ultimately eliminated when we become inconvenient. Understanding this system isn’t optional—it’s essential for survival. In this essay, I want to walk you through the three primary mechanisms by which this cronyist control structure operates: the use of agency to avoid spiritual and legal accountability, the inversion of public goods into private profits through manufactured crises, and the deliberate dumbing down of populations through poisoning and misinformation. Once you see these patterns, you cannot unsee them, and that’s precisely what those who run this world fear most.

Section One: The Agency Shield—How Evil Avoids Karma

The Universal Law and Its Exploitation

The fundamental truth that underlies all human interaction is what I’ve come to recognize as the base code of our existence: harm no one, harm no one’s property, and honor your word. These three simple principles form the foundation of every functioning society that has ever existed. When people violate these principles, there are consequences—what many call karma. You can observe it in every culture, every historical period, and every human interaction. The person who steals from others eventually finds themselves isolated; the liar loses all credibility; the violent individual attracts violence in return. This is not mysticism; it’s simple cause and effect, as immutable as gravity.

Yet for millennia, there has been a group of people who have studied this universal law and found a way to exploit it. They’ve discovered what I call the cheat code: agency. Instead of doing evil directly, they employ agents to do it on their behalf. The street-level gangster understands this principle intuitively—he doesn’t harm you himself; he hires someone else to do it. The person who actually commits the violence builds up the karma, not the one who ordered it. On the street level, this might occasionally lead to justice, but when you scale this mechanism up to the level of governments and supranational organizations, you create a system of nearly perfect immunity.

Consider how this works in practice. The politician who votes to fund a war doesn’t pull the trigger on anyone. The bureaucrat who approves a policy that destroys lives never sees the faces of those they’ve harmed. The central banker who manipulates currency and creates artificial scarcity causes misery for millions but faces no consequences. They’re all protected by layers of agency—subordinates who implement their decisions, systems that diffuse responsibility, and legal frameworks that shield the powerful from accountability. The local cop who kicks in your door is just following orders; the judge who sentences you is just applying the law; the politician who passed the law was just representing their constituents. The chain of agency stretches endlessly backward, and at each link, someone can plausibly claim they were just doing their job.

The brilliance of this system is that it creates what appears to be a legitimate structure while serving as a shield for those truly in power. The people at the top never do anything directly, never expose themselves to legal or spiritual consequences, and never face the karma that would naturally accrue from the evil they orchestrate. They’ve been playing this game for centuries, perfecting their techniques through iteration after iteration. And because they control the very systems that might hold them accountable—the courts, the media, the educational institutions—they’ve essentially created a closed loop of immunity.

The Illusion of Legitimacy

This brings us to perhaps the most dangerous aspect of real cronyism: the illusion of legitimacy. The government presents itself as a legitimate authority, deriving its power from the consent of the governed. But when you start to examine this claim closely, it falls apart like paper in water. When did you sign a social contract? When did you explicitly consent to be governed? When were you given the opportunity to withdraw your consent if you found the government’s actions unacceptable?

The answer, of course, is never. The social contract is a convenient fiction—a fraud designed to bind you to a system you never agreed to, that you can never read, and from which you can never escape. I’ve seen this firsthand in the “freeman on the land” movement, where good-natured people tried to exercise their natural rights by simply withdrawing their consent to be governed. They asked the legitimate question: if government exists by consent of the governed, and I withdraw my consent, what happens? The answer was swift and brutal. Their doors were kicked in, they were stomped, shot, and destroyed by the state for simply wanting to be left alone. The government cannot allow anyone to exercise their natural rights, because the entire legal theory of government falls apart when people start opting out.

This is the reality of what we’re dealing with. The government isn’t legitimate—it’s a criminal enterprise that has convinced everyone through sustained propaganda and violence that it has the right to control every aspect of your life. The cops aren’t protecting you from criminals; they’re the largest street gang in the West, enforcing laws you never agreed to against people who’ve done nothing wrong. The courts aren’t dispensing justice; they’re maintaining the fiction of a legitimate system while protecting the powerful from accountability. The politicians aren’t representing you; they’re puppets doing the bidding of those who fund their campaigns and control their careers.

And all of this is built on a foundation of agency. The people at the top are so insulated from the consequences of their actions that they’ve lost any motivation to behave morally. When there are no repercussions for evil, evil becomes the most efficient path to power. The powerful can threaten to kill you, and they will, because they can. There are no legal repercussions, no moral repercussions that bother them, and no karma because they use agents to do the dirty work. The hitman gets the karma, not the one who hired the hit. The street-level enforcer might suffer consequences, but the puppet master never will.

Section Two: The Inversion of Public Goods—Control Through Manufactured Crises

From Water to Woke: A Pattern of Privatization

One of the most effective tools in the control system’s arsenal is the ability to take what nature and God have provided freely and turn it into a controlled, monetized commodity. The history of water privatization in America provides a perfect template for understanding how this works, and once you recognize this pattern, you see it everywhere.

Before the 1890s, water was considered a public good—something that nature provided freely and that no one had the right to sell. Artesian wells dotted the landscape, providing clean, living water to anyone who needed it. This water came from the earth itself, created through a natural biological process that constantly produces what researchers now call “primary water.” It was free, abundant, and healthy. But this didn’t serve the interests of those who wanted to control the population.

The process of privatization followed a predictable pattern. First, the government created a regulatory body—a water board or similar entity—that was ostensibly designed to protect public health. Then, the propaganda machine kicked in, spreading stories about contaminated wells and the dangers of disease. The science of the day—now known to be largely fraudulent—was marshaled to support the idea that open wells were dangerous. The myth of contagion, the fiction of viruses as transmissible entities, all of it was used to create fear. Finally, the municipal government passed ordinances capping the free wells, declaring them illegal to use. And then, magically, a private water company appeared, ready to provide piped water at a cost.

The newly privatized water, of course, was treated with chlorine—a toxic chemical that mimics iodine in the body and disrupts thyroid function—and then fluoride, which lowers IQ and creates docility. The water that had been naturally pure and health-giving was replaced with chemically treated poison, and people were forced to pay for the privilege of drinking it. If you refused to pay, the government would punish you for not contributing to your own destruction.

This pattern of inversion—taking something good, declaring it bad, providing a toxic alternative, and charging for it—has been repeated countless times across every sector of society. Consider what’s happening with your food. The natural food that sustained humanity for millennia is now called “organic” and costs a premium, while the chemically treated, nutrient-deficient factory food is called “conventional” and is subsidized by your tax dollars. The meat from animals raised on natural pasture is now a luxury item, while meat from animals pumped full of antibiotics and growth hormones is considered standard.

Healthcare and the Inversion of Healing

The medical system operates on the same principle. Genuine healing—the body’s natural ability to heal itself through proper nutrition, clean water, and a healthy lifestyle—is discounted or dismissed while toxic pharmaceuticals and invasive procedures are promoted as the only legitimate treatment. The modern medical system is the leading cause of death in America, killing more people than any other source. Before 2021, approximately two million people died each year from properly prescribed medications and surgical errors. After 2021, all-cause mortality increased by 40%—2.8 million people dying each year, and you’re not allowed to talk about the actual cause.

The vaccination program is the most egregious example of this inversion. The same people who created this public health disaster are the ones who are now covering it up, promoting more injections while people continue to die in unprecedented numbers. This is depopulation by design, and it’s being done by people who’ve been working toward this goal for centuries. They know that the only things that can threaten their control are our ability to think, our ability to physically resist, and our numbers. So they’re systematically attacking all three. They’re dumbing us down through fluoridated water, poisoned food, and an education system designed to suppress critical thinking. They’re sickening us through various means, from heavy metals falling from the sky to the chemicals in our environment. And they’re reducing our numbers through vaccination, sterilization, and outright murder.

This pattern extends to energy, where the natural abundance of hydrocarbon energy from the earth—which is constantly being created through natural geological processes—was rebranded as “fossil fuels” to create the illusion of scarcity. The oil companies, working in concert with government agencies, convinced the world that oil came from dead dinosaurs and that we were going to run out at any moment. This allowed them to raise prices continuously while suppressing the free energy technologies that would have made oil obsolete. They did this because control is what matters—not money, not efficiency, but absolute domination over every aspect of human life.

The same inversion has happened with education. The United Nations, through its various subcommittees and steering groups, has laundered educational curricula into every country on earth, standardizing what children learn and, more importantly, what they don’t learn. History is taught as a sanitized, government-approved narrative that supports the current power structure. Science is taught as a series of settled facts that must never be questioned. Economics is taught as a set of equations that inevitably lead to the conclusion that government control is necessary and desirable.

Section Three: The Dumbing Down of Populations—Information Control and Manufactured Ignorance

The Digital Labyrinth

We are living through a period of unprecedented information manipulation. The internet, which had the potential to liberate humanity from centralized control, has been weaponized against us. It’s become a digital labyrinth designed to trap your mind in endless cycles of misinformation, distraction, and controlled opposition.

Consider the phenomenon of social media platforms like Blue Sky—spaces specifically designed to keep certain populations in carefully constructed fantasy worlds. These aren’t just places where people share opinions; they’re digital prisons that enforce ideological conformity through algorithmically curated content and instant bans for anyone who dares to question the orthodoxy. The people who inhabit these spaces aren’t individuals with independent thoughts; they’re essentially non-player characters in a video game, programmed to respond to certain stimuli with predictable, approved outputs.

The leftist fantasy that dominates these platforms portrays government as the solution to all problems. The government will protect you, provide for you, and gratify your every desire. Anyone who questions this orthodoxy is evil and must be silenced. This isn’t politics; it’s a form of psychological conditioning designed to create a population that willingly submits to control. And it’s working brilliantly—millions of people are trapped in these digital cocoons, unable to see reality because they’ve been systematically conditioned to reject anything that doesn’t fit their programming.

But it’s not just social media. The entire information ecosystem has been corrupted. The news media provides a constant stream of manufactured crises and carefully selected narratives that keep people in a state of fear and confusion. The official story is always the one that serves the interests of the powerful, and any attempt to challenge it is met with censorship and character assassination. Even the artificial intelligence systems that people increasingly rely on for information have been compromised—a recent study showed that researchers were able to create a fake disease, fake it into the AI training data, by way of simply publishing on the internet, and because it feed the accepted narrative, within weeks the AIs were confidently asserting that this fictional disease was real.

This is fifth-generation warfare, where the battlefield isn’t physical territory but the human mind. The people controlling this system understand that if they can control what you believe, they control everything you do. They don’t need to imprison you physically if they can imprison you mentally. They don’t need to dominate you through force if they can convince you to voluntarily accept your subjugation.

The Poisoning of Body and Mind

The information warfare is accompanied by a physical assault on human intelligence and health. For generations, the controllers have been systematically poisoning the population to reduce mental capacity and physical vitality. The addition of lead to gasoline wasn’t an accident; it was a deliberate strategy to lower IQ in urban populations. Lead poisoning reduces cognitive function, lowers birth rates, and creates populations that are more easily controlled. The fact that lead was removed from gasoline eventually doesn’t absolve those who introduced it—they achieved their objectives over decades of poisoning, now they use other less obvious means to acheive their goal.

The pattern continues today with the deliberate addition of toxic elements to the water supply and the agricultural system. Heavy metals fall from the sky as part of weather modification programs, entering the water table and the food supply. Fluoride is added to municipal water, despite its known effects on thyroid function and cognitive development. The food supply is saturated with glyphosate and other neurotoxic chemicals that have been shown to reduce IQ in children. This isn’t speculation; it’s documented fact.

The result is a population that’s less capable of independent thought, less able to resist control, and more likely to accept the official narratives fed to them by the media and government. The declining IQ scores in Western countries aren’t coincidental; they’re the result of a deliberate program of poisoning. And the same forces that are poisoning your body are poisoning your mind through the education system, the media, and the digital environment.

The Babushka Dolls of Control

To understand how this system operates, you need to think in terms of nesting dolls—the Russian babushka dolls that contain smaller versions of themselves. The people you see in positions of power are just the outer layers. They’re agents working for agents working for agents, all the way down to a core that you’ll never see and likely cannot even imagine.

The surface-level agents are the politicians, the media personalities, the corporate executives—people you can name and identify. They’re disposable, replaceable cogs in the machine, and they serve a crucial function: they absorb the attention of the population and take the blame when things go wrong. When you’re angry about a policy, you direct your anger at a politician who’s just doing what they’re told. When you’re frustrated with the media, you blame the journalist who’s just repeating the party line. You never reach the people actually making the decisions.

Behind them are the institutional agents—the career bureaucrats, the intelligence community, the central bankers. These people are more permanent, more powerful, and more insulated from accountability. They’re the ones who actually design and implement the systems of control, and they’ve learned to do it with such sophistication that even their existence is largely invisible to the public.

And behind them are the secret societies—the councils, the brotherhoods, the committees within committees that have been doing this for centuries. These are the people who oversee the grand strategy, who understand that they’re playing a game measured in decades and centuries, not election cycles. They’re patient because they’ve been at this for a thousand years, and they know that in the long run, they can outlast any resistance.

At the very core of this nesting doll structure is something I believe to be genuinely evil—a power so ancient, so corrupt, and so insulated from consequences that it’s become something far beyond ordinary human wickedness. This is the center of power, and it’s been described by those who’ve had glimpses of it as the seat of evil itself.

Conclusion

What I’ve described in this essay isn’t a conspiracy theory; it’s a conspiracy fact. There is a real, organized, supranational group of people who have been controlling human affairs for millennia, and they have no intention of stopping. They’ve perfected the art of hiding in plain sight, using layers of agency to avoid accountability, manufacturing crises to justify their power grabs, and systematically dumbing down populations to prevent resistance. They’ve taken the natural abundance of this world—clean water, healthy food, free energy—and replaced it with toxic alternatives that they charge you for. They’ve turned the institutions that should protect you into weapons of control. They’ve poisoned your body and your mind, and they’ve convinced you to pay for the privilege.

The good news is that the system has a fundamental weakness: the human spirit. Despite everything they’ve done to suppress our freedom, the base code of human nature remains intact. We still want to be free. We still yearn for connection, for meaning, for lives of purpose and dignity. The controllers keep losing control precisely because of this irrepressible human desire for freedom. Every time they tighten their grip, someone finds a way to break free.

This is why the current crackdown is so severe. The people in power know that the jig is up. They know that more and more people are waking up to the reality of their situation, connecting the dots, and realizing that the system is a fraud. They’re terrified, and terror makes them desperate. That’s why the censorship is getting worse, the surveillance is expanding, and the brutality is increasing. They’re trying to lock things down before it’s too late.

But here’s the thing about locking down a prison: it only works if the prisoners believe they’re trapped. Once you realize the bars are made of illusions, you can walk right through them. The controllers depend on your ignorance, your fear, and your willingness to accept the stories they tell you. When you refuse to participate in your own enslavement, the whole edifice starts to crumble.

Don’t let the seeming permanence of this system fool you. Institutions survive, but the people in them don’t. The current crop of controllers will eventually die, and their successors will face the same challenges. The only reason the system has lasted this long is because people have been conditioned to accept it. Break that conditioning, and the whole thing falls apart.

So what do you do? First, stop poisoning yourself. Clean water, real food, and a healthy environment are your birthright. Don’t accept toxic alternatives just because some government official says they’re safe. Second, exercise your mind. Read widely, think critically, and never accept an authority’s word just because they claim legitimacy. The Socratic method is your best weapon—ask questions until the lies fall apart. Third, connect with others who are waking up. The controllers divide us because our unity terrifies them. When good people come together in the name of truth and freedom, there’s nothing the system can do to stop us.

Remember what I said at the beginning: the system has been here forever, but the people who operate it are just tourists passing through. They’ll be gone soon enough, but the institutions they’ve built will continue unless we dismantle them. That’s our job. We’re the ones who can break the cycle of control, who can restore the natural order of human freedom, who can manifest a world where every person is free to exercise their God-given potential.

It won’t be easy. The forces arrayed against us are powerful, patient, and utterly ruthless. But we have something they don’t have: the truth, and the human spirit that yearns for freedom. We have the ability to think, to act, and to come together in numbers that overwhelm any control system. We have the moral clarity that comes from knowing we’re fighting for something good—the right of every human being to live in peace, prosperity, and freedom.

The war has already begun, whether you realize it or not. Every choice you make—what you eat, what you watch, what you believe, what you tolerate—is a battle in this war. The question is which side you’re fighting for. The time for sitting on the fence is over. The time for making excuses has passed. The time for action is now.

Be the example of what you want the world to become. Live in truth. Reject the poison. Stand up for what’s right. Connect with others who share your vision. The system can’t survive when enough people refuse to participate in it. The structures of control are impressive, but they’re made of paper. When the wind of truth blows, they’ll fall. We just need to keep blowing.

The power structure I’ve described in this essay is real, and it’s dangerous. But it’s not invincible. It’s run by people who eat, sleep, and die just like you do. It depends on your compliance, your ignorance, and your fear. When you choose freedom, you break the spell. When you choose truth, you expose the lies. When you choose courage, you inspire others to do the same.

This is the choice before us. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. Let’s not waste it.