Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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DazedAgain's avatar
DazedAgain
1h

Frederic Bastiat wrote about this in his booklet THE LAW.

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Dawn B's avatar
Dawn B
1h

I was just wondering about the ancient cathedrals and buildings today. It is hard to imagine what and how they were used because they are nowhere near what we are told... and all the tunnels below that nobody gets to see. Some we have seen parts of and many with skeletons with some of those just the heads built into the walls.

IDK what to think but it fascinates me. I believe God will reveal it to us at the right time. Maybe if we knew now, we couldn't handle it.

John 16

11 and concerning judgment, because the ruler of this world has been judged.

12 “I have many more things to say to you, but you cannot bear them now. 13 But when He, the Spirit of truth, comes, He will guide you into all the truth; for He will not speak on His own initiative, but whatever He hears, He will speak; and He will disclose to you what is to come. 14 He will glorify Me, for He will take of Mine and will disclose it to you.

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