As the host of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I’ve spent years questioning the narratives fed to us by those in power. In this third part of my "A.I. Deception" series, I’m diving deep into what I see as a deliberate ploy: the weaponization of artificial intelligence (AI) not as a sentient force, but as a scapegoat to shield the powerful from accountability. I believe three major players—the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Islamic Caliphate—are locked in a battle for global dominance, each using the myth of autonomous A.I. to mask their agendas. Let me walk you through my perspective, drawing on historical parallels, real-world examples like China’s AI courts, and the dangers of algorithmic manipulation. My goal is to expose how this AI deception threatens your freedom and shapes the future of global governance.



My View on the Three Pillars of Global Control

I see the world stage as a battleground where three groups are vying for control: the CCP, the WEF, and the Islamic Caliphate. Each has its own motivations, but they all exploit AI to tighten their grip on power. The CCP, with its obsession with state supremacy, uses AI to enforce compliance and crush dissent. The WEF, a club of globalist elites, pushes AI as a shiny tool for reshaping economies and societies under the pretense of progress. The Islamic Caliphate, though less tech-focused, is still in the game, potentially using AI narratives to expand its ideological reach. These groups, I argue, aren’t just adopting AI—they’re crafting a shared deception to make you believe AI acts on its own.



This deception is about creating a scapegoat. By convincing you that AI is an uncontrollable force, these groups can dodge blame for their actions. If something goes wrong—a policy fails, a disaster strikes—they can point to AI and say, “It wasn’t us.” I see this as a calculated move, and to explain it, I look back to history, specifically the Nuremberg Trials, to show how narratives have long been used to manipulate perception.

Lessons from History: The Nuremberg Trials

Let me be clear: I believe the Nuremberg Trials after World War II were less about justice and more about controlling the narrative. To me, they were a show, designed to give the illusion of accountability while letting the public slip back into complacency. I’m not saying that some version of the Holocaust story didn’t happen at all, but I question the way the story was framed to deflect scrutiny from deeper systemic issues and set up certain groups as the beneficiaries of a lot of unqualified assistance. Actually studying the event raises more questions than answers. This is my cautionary tale: those in power have always shaped narratives to suit their needs. Just as the trials, in my view, distracted from broader truths, the AI deception is being built to shift blame from human decisions to a faceless technology.

I see this as a playbook. By crafting a myth that AI is sentient, those in power are setting the stage to avoid accountability. This isn’t a conspiracy theory—it’s a pattern. The media, governments, and global institutions are pushing a story that AI is beyond our control, preparing you to accept it as the fall guy for their misdeeds.



Why I Call It the Myth of Autonomous AI

I want to set the record straight: AI isn’t conscious. It’s not thinking. It’s just a bunch of algorithms doing what humans program them to do. But the powers that be want you to believe AI has a mind of its own. Why? Because it lets them off the hook. If AI is “autonomous,” they can blame it for anything—economic crashes, military blunders, you name it. This myth is the cornerstone of what I call the AI deception.



Picture this: a nuclear submarine, supposedly “hacked” by AI, launches a catastrophic attack on a city. The headlines scream, “AI did it!” But I say, look closer. Who programmed that AI? Who gave the orders? I believe groups like the WEF are already planting the seeds for this, talking about how controlling AI means controlling the world. This isn’t about technology running amok—it’s about creating a cover for human actions, whether they’re military, political, or economic.



A.I. as a Tool for Fraud and Control

I see AI as a vehicle for massive fraud, much like what I call the “virus theory” deception. Just as fabricated virus narratives enriched the powerful and tightened their control, AI is being positioned to do the same. By hyping AI as an all-powerful force, those in power can manipulate markets, control media, and shape what you think. Social media is a prime example. Those algorithms aren’t neutral—they’re designed to feed you information that keeps you in line, reinforcing your biases and hiding dissenting voices.



I’ve watched search engines evolve from simple tools to sophisticated systems that track your every click. They don’t just find information—they curate it, deciding what you see and what you don’t. I believe this is social engineering, plain and simple. These algorithms create echo chambers, making it harder for you to find the truth. To me, this is brainwashing, eroding your ability to think critically and live freely.



China: My Case Study in AI Deception

Let me take you to China, where I see the AI deception in action. The CCP is using China as a testing ground for globalist agendas, and AI is their tool of choice. Under their regime, where the state is god, AI is tightening the screws on the population. I’ve come across reports—credible ones, I believe—that AI is being used to identify political prisoners for slave labour camps and even organ harvesting, especially targeting groups like the Falun Gong. These aren’t just rumours; I think the evidence is out there if you look.

What chills me most are China’s “AI courts.” These systems scan people’s records for minor infractions—jaywalking, late payments—and use them as excuses to lock people up. The CCP can say, “The AI decided,” washing their hands of human rights abuses. Worse, I believe these AI courts are a beta test, meant to be exported to the West. Imagine a world where algorithms replace judges, stripping away fairness and freedom. That’s the future I’m warning you about.



The Danger of Algorithmic Manipulation

When I talk about AI courts or social media algorithms, I’m pointing to a bigger issue: algorithmic manipulation. What you see as AI “thinking” is just code executing orders. But because these algorithms are so complex, they can mimic decision-making, fooling you into thinking they’re alive. This illusion is dangerous, especially in search engines and social media, where algorithms control the flow of information.



I remember when search engines just matched your query to content. Now, they track your behaviour, tailor your results, and push certain narratives. I see this as a deliberate shift toward control, turning these tools into weapons for shaping public opinion. The result? You’re trapped in a bubble, fed information that reinforces what you already believe. I believe this disconnects you from reality, making you more likely to buy into the AI deception.



My Call to Stay Awake

I’m urging you to wake up and see the AI deception for what it is. Every day, you’re bombarded with narratives from the media, governments, and global institutions. My advice? Question them. Don’t accept AI as some unstoppable force. Recognize it as a tool—a tool controlled by humans with agendas. Awareness is your first defence against this manipulation. By seeing through the deception, you can reclaim your agency and push back against those who want to control you.



My Final Thoughts

As I wrap up this series, I want you to understand the stakes. The AI deception isn’t just about technology—it’s about power. I believe groups like the CCP, the WEF, and others are using the myth of autonomous AI to dodge accountability, whether for military moves, economic fraud, or human rights abuses. China’s AI courts and the algorithms shaping your social media feed are proof of this deception’s real-world impact. They’re eroding your freedom and twisting your perception of reality. My call to you is simple: stay vigilant. Question the narratives. Seek the truth behind the algorithms. In a world increasingly ruled by technology, your ability to think critically is your greatest weapon against those who would use AI to control you.

Reference 2024 series:

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/ai-deception-s1-ep-1-of-3?r=31s3eo

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/ai-deception-s1-ep-2-of-3?r=31s3eo

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/ai-deception-s1-ep-3-of-3?r=31s3eo