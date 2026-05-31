Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
don findlay's avatar
don findlay
3h

Great summary Henry. For those who want to dig a little deeper Unbekoming offers a fantastic free pdf book (and audio file) here https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-unvaccinated-f4d

Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

I say You nailed it!!! Indeed, Rockefeller pushed the "virus" and "contagion" lies for profit (selling His petro-"medicine" and jabs) and fear factor (for control). All lies from the get-go.

These days They're spraying Us with who knows what and any illnesses the spraying creates surely are blamed on "viruses."

I avoid the whole industry if I can!

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture