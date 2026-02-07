Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Amaterasu Solar
1h

I would not attribute "Human nature" as part of the problem. Most of Us are loving and giving, but tied down by the money system - which is used to enFORCE the legal/governmafia system. Most are living in poverty and need help, so cannot help.

It is a convergence of money and psychopaths. The rest of Us... Well...

Given We are indoctrinated from birth by those psychopaths with money, propagandized and lied to, the groups of Us groomed to create divides, and Our medicine, land, food, water, air, education, electromagnetic environment, and information flow have been deliberately degraded, it is no surprise We are easily persuaded to accept the legal/governmafia system.

No... It surely is not Human nature. Just psychopath nature - about 1% of Humanity.

:Stuart-james.
2h

The law is a myth, that only continues subject to the belief of those that in misguided faith seek justice. The law / legal system only serves those that perpetuate the myth for financial gain, it is a fraudulent promise of justice.

There is no law…There is only contract!

Until the myth of law is exposed, real justice must remain an illusion of justice.

