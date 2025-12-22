Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Professor Anita Baxas,MD
5h

Exactly! AI can and will be abused to push a flood of fraudulent information presented as science, completely detached from any hands-on research done by humans. It is warranted to distrust scientific studies as we have seen during Covid. Systems that the public trusted for decades are collapsing and they have to. These included scientific papers but also the entire allopathic medical system, the legal system, the financial system, climate science and not to mention the political system. We need to get back to honesty, integrity and critically thinking humans who can use AI as a tool but not as the ultimate doer of their jobs out of laziness.

denise ward
4hEdited

Very well written, a joy to read! I especially liked "synthetic truth". But aren't they just about that, synthetics, fakery, dupery (that should be a word). We have to go right back to the "genesis" of the problem - some making decisions for others. I get what you're saying regarding accountability, however why look to punish rather than incentivize the behavior that suits us best? In an atmosphere of free speech (which only makes sense, as no one's voice is more valuable than another's) they wouldn't be able to get away with it for very long. Bad intent would be snuffed in the bud. But with censorship, they can say anything with impunity. We can start the ball rolling by having a rating system much like Amazon has for their products. Those who deal with them rate them, their trustworthiness, their adherence to truth and ethics, etc. This would quickly root out the ones you want to be reading.

The new wave is calling us to think in different terms, to think in exercising our power rather than forcing punishment on others. Exposure is punishment enough believe it or not, to psychopaths and sociopaths. Peer pressure is the greatest force on earth. Everything open would quickly distill the debris from the essence.

