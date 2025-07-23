Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Francis's avatar
Eric Francis
4h

In a word, this is all the story of electricity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture