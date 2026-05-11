Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

Surely with moneyed corp(se)orations between the Ones who are actually making the choices, taking any brunt, and a legal system that can make any unEthical thing "legal," We will see no Humans being called to task for the horrors They create.

Excellent piece, again!

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
8h

We may never see accountability from these politicians and their cohorts in this life, but they will see eternal accountability and consequences in the next !!!

Thinking they are wise, they became fools.

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