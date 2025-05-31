Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wilson's avatar
wilson
8h

excellent in every way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
Un-silent's avatar
Un-silent
3h

"Where are you men of courage?" My favorite movie line from "Courageous".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture