Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

I love it. Aside from this:

"A digital commons is a technological ecosystem owned and operated collectively by the people who use it."

I would use "aggregately," rather than "collectively," which implies a collector. LOL!

And what do We do if We have no money to pay for it all?

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
5h

you can control your own hardware and software but you can't connect to the internet without approval by the Powers That Be (Cabal, Deep State, Commies, Bolsheviks).

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