Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Ila's avatar
Ila
14m

Your information is incredible and it makes sense

My question is, how do we overcome the lies? How can we make the world be a different place? It seems that everything is all about money . I don’t really want utopia, but it would be nice if this whole planet lived with joy and well-being propagating a beautiful world. Where did we come from and where will we go?

Henry, thanks for being you!!

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