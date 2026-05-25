Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
6h

Well covered and explained. Makes a lot of sense and only disciplined practice would result in such insights/wisdom. What does your specific practice/schedule around fasting and prayer look like?

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2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman and others
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
6h

Simply and beautifully written. I have passed it on to like-minded friends who sometimes need to be reminded.

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1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
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