Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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They see Me as a threat for aiming to strip Them of Their tool to mess with Humanity as They do...

You surely nailed one aspect well!

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