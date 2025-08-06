Title: Discipline or Abuse? Reclaiming Moral Authority in an Age of Deception



Subtitle: How Confused Societies Turn Loving Parents into Villains and Destroy Children in the Name of Progress



Introduction



People today are being lied to. Not tricked accidentally—lied to on purpose, with intent and strategy, as if we were pawns on a grand chessboard. The confusion between discipline and abuse is not a cultural accident; it’s a deliberate fog, thrown over our eyes to separate children from their God-given guardians and to hand them over to a system that neither loves nor fears God. It’s a war out there—an undeclared, unrestricted war—and if you haven’t realized you’re in the middle of it yet, that’s exactly how they want you to feel: disarmed, unaware, and obedient. Today, I want to unpack the real difference between righteous discipline and godless abuse, because confusing the two isn’t just misguided—it’s destructive.



The Engineered Confusion: Morality Undermined



Our society has gone morally blind. Once, the concept of morality was straightforward—it meant doing what was right, what was just, and what was God-approved. But today, morality has been replaced with a twisted form of relativism where nothing is inherently right, and nothing is inherently wrong, except for claiming that something is. That’s the culture we find ourselves in—a place where spanking your child, or telling them “no,” is suddenly “abuse,” while indoctrinating them into godless ideologies and mutilating their bodies is paraded as "affirmation."



The dictionaries—yes, even the ones edited by Big Tech’s AI programs—still reflect truth if you dig deep enough. Abuse is the malicious misuse of authority, a betrayal of stewardship, a moral wrong. Discipline, on the other hand, is rooted in love. It’s correction for the sake of growth. But we’ve had decades of indoctrination aimed at muddying those waters. Why? Because those who seek to control the next generation know they must first separate the children from their parents—and that begins by painting discipline as violence and parental authority as tyranny.



The Measured Disincentive: How Godly Parents Train Their Children



Discipline is not cruelty. It is a measured disincentive applied when a child acts out of line—not to harm, but to instruct. It is pain with a purpose, not pain for its own sake. As a one day Christian father, I believe this: we discipline our children because we love them too much to let them grow into fools. The Bible makes it clear—"He who spares the rod hates his son, but he who loves him is diligent to discipline him" (Proverbs 13:24).



A good parent doesn’t lash out in rage; a good parent uses wisdom, discernment, and conviction to guide their child. There’s a difference between striking a child in anger and correcting a child in love. In a world addicted to comfort and allergic to consequence, we’ve forgotten that children—just like adults—learn through cause and effect. Some are carrot-motivated; others need the sting of the stick. This isn’t cruelty. It’s how humans are wired.



The Satanic Inversion: Abuse Disguised as Compassion



Here’s the dark irony: the same society that accuses morally anchored parents of abuse turns a blind eye to the real predators in its midst. Schools promote gender confusion, hypersexualization, and radical political ideologies, often without parental consent—and yet they paint themselves as saviors of the child. Teachers caught in sexual misconduct scandals are often shielded by unions and protected by bureaucrats. Meanwhile, a mother who dares to tell her child “No, you are not a girl, you are a boy,” is branded a threat.



This inversion of truth—this satanic reversal—isn’t accidental. It’s part of the “Long March Through the Institutions” that Marxists and globalists began decades ago. They realized they couldn’t win with bombs or guns, so they took over education, media, entertainment, and medicine. Now, they push a “woke” agenda that celebrates everything profane while demonizing the sacred. The goal isn’t to liberate children. It’s to destroy them—body, mind, and spirit—and recruit them as foot soldiers for the collectivist cause.



Parenting as Sacred Trust: The Natural Law They Hate



What the world calls “parenting,” I call trusteeship. You and I didn’t create our children—God did. He entrusted them to us. That makes us trustees in a sacred, God-ordained relationship. The state is not the parent. The school is not the parent. You are. And with that comes not just the right, but the duty to discipline, instruct, and protect.



In the natural law framework, the child is the beneficiary, the parents are the trustees, and God is the donor of life. But this satanic world order we live in hates natural law. It seeks to invert that relationship—to elevate the child as an independent actor who belongs to the state, and to reduce the parent to a mere financier, a powerless observer. The propaganda is everywhere: social media influencers, Netflix cartoons, government activists - all of it designed to undermine your authority as a parent and replace it with state-approved ideology.



The Mental War Zone: Schools as Indoctrination Camps



Our children are not safe in government schools. I say that without a hint of exaggeration. What was once a place to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic has become a Marxist indoctrination camp. The curriculum isn’t about education—it’s about engineering obedience. Children are taught to distrust their parents, despise their country, and question their own biology. They are rewarded for conforming to the “woke” narrative and punished for resisting it.



This isn’t education—it’s abuse. Psychological abuse. Spiritual abuse. And in many tragic cases, physical abuse. Suicide rates among children have skyrocketed, and yet the system continues to blame parents. “You didn’t support your child’s gender journey.” “You didn’t affirm their pronouns.” No, the truth is you didn’t support the lie, and now the system is punishing you—and destroying your child in the process.



The Psychology of Incentives: Pain, Pleasure, and the Human Soul



Let me take a step back and speak practically. As human beings, we are wired to respond to two things: pain and pleasure. This is basic psychology, and it’s also biblical. The rod and the reward—these are ancient tools of instruction. Our society has tried to outlaw pain, as if suffering has no place in the human journey. But anyone who’s ever accomplished anything, raised a child, or fought addiction knows otherwise. Pain teaches. Pain refines. And pain, when used correctly, saves lives.



But instead, we’ve built a world of false pleasures: digital dopamine hits, sugary bribes, unearned praise, and toxic foods disguised as treats. Children are being drugged, distracted, and disoriented into oblivion. When there’s no disincentive for wrong behavior, what incentive is left to do right? Discipline is the divine counterbalance to deception. It anchors a child to reality.



The Final Battle: Light Versus Darkness, Truth Versus the Lie



This is a spiritual war—make no mistake. It’s not just left versus right, parent versus state, or tradition versus progress. It’s light versus darkness. Every attack on parental authority, every confusion sown about discipline and abuse, every attempt to separate children from truth—it’s all part of a larger agenda. And that agenda is anti-God.



As Christians, we are commanded to rebuke evil, not coddle it. We must speak truth boldly and without apology. Discipline your children. Teach them about God. Explain cause and effect. And yes—if a measured smack on the behind saves their soul and redirects their life, so be it. That’s not abuse. That’s love in action.



Conclusion



We stand at a dangerous crossroads. On one side is the path of righteousness—parental authority, moral clarity, and Godly discipline. On the other is chaos—abuse disguised as compassion, truth twisted into lies, and children devoured by a system that calls evil good and good evil. The line between discipline and abuse has been intentionally blurred, but we must draw it boldly, firmly, and without shame.



As a man of faith, I choose to discipline my future children—not because I will enjoy power over them, but because I fear the God who entrusted them to me. We are stewards, not spectators. Soldiers, not bystanders. And if we don’t fight this battle, we will lose the generation—and the war. So let us rebuke the lies, reclaim moral authority, and raise children who know the difference between truth and propaganda, love and manipulation, discipline and abuse.

