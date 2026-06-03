Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

Some good distinctions! I only ponder accepting legalates as "laws..." The whole legal system is part of the "social contract" that isn't. We do not have to consent to it. We can stand on higher ground - on Ethical ground, under the only social Laws there are.

The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):

1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther

2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone

3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)

When You reframe things in terms of these Laws, indeed, taking a bribe is unEthical - it undermines justice, robbing Some of that.

Making errors is not unEthical, but will earn negative social currency.

And We all are responsible for helping Others, or calling for help in helping, if We cannot help. Arresting, or calling for help in arresting Those who are breaking or have broken these Laws.

Calling a Legalate a Law (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/calling-a-legalate-a-law

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

Couldn’t agree more with your conclusion !!!

In my experience there are way to many people that are willing to go along to get along thinking they are not going to be affected by their lack of action because it’s not affecting them directly not realizing that sooner or later it will.

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