Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

Interesting. I have a very different grasp of what freedom and liberty mean. Freedom is the ability to do any Ethical thing We choose to do. Liberty is what ships' captains give Their crew with the expectation that They return to duty to the state (ship).

So liberty is temporary freedom with obligation to return to bondage.

Your view is interesting though. Thanks!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture